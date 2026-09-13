BJP’s increasing footprint in Kashmir Valley

IN the winter of 2011, as the Kashmir valley geared up for the Republic Day function in Srinagar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office, then located in the uptown neighbourhood of Rajbagh, was raided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police to foil the party’s plan to hoist the National Flag at Lal Chowk. Among those detained was Muhammad Maqbool War, a BJP veteran from north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

Fifteen years later, War was among the several hundred BJP workers who took to the streets last month, carrying party flags and the Tricolour in a protest against the ruling National Conference. The BJP’s protest in the heart of Srinagar was in striking contrast to the past. “We were kept in police stations for several days then just for trying to hoist the National Flag. Today, we are on the streets of Kashmir,” says 66-year-old War, who was among the few leaders who took up the BJP’s mantle in Kashmir after militancy erupted in the Valley in 1990.

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As the party managed to mobilise workers in Kashmir last month, for many, it was more than just a show of strength. Those associated with the party in the past were often viewed as political ‘untouchables’, but the protest showed how the party is gradually making its presence felt in Kashmir’s political spectrum.

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War says that during the early days, the party was seen as anti-Muslim, but that perception is now changing. “Today, educated people, young people, and retired officers are with the BJP,” he says, stressing that more people are joining the party.

The BJP has maintained a strong influence in Jammu for years, where it has steadily increased its electoral footprint. The party won its highest-ever tally of 29 seats in the 2024 Assembly elections. On the other hand, while it failed to win a single seat in the Kashmir valley, it has managed to expand its organisational presence.

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Ali Mohammad Mir, widely known as Ali BJP from central Kashmir’s Budgam, joined the party in the early 1990s and says he was among the first 13 people to do so. Joining the BJP came at a personal cost, he adds.

“After I joined the BJP, I had to migrate to Srinagar. My family told me, ‘You have become a Hindu.’ They thought joining the BJP meant becoming a Hindu. Years later, they gave me 5 marlas to build a house even though we had three houses,” he says.

His close association with former J&K Governor Jagmohan also earned him the label of ‘mukhbir’ (informer) among militants. The subsequent years proved productive for the party as it managed to bring more people on board, he adds.

According to Mir, 2014 was a turning point when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. “We, too, got a boost here.”

Mir says even the Congress party, which was once not widely accepted by people in Kashmir, eventually managed to win seats in the Valley.

Mudasir Wani, BJP’s J&K secretary, lists a number of reasons behind the party’s “growth” in Kashmir over the last few years. “We focused on the Centre’s schemes and conveyed it at the ground level, especially to the beneficiaries, and told them how the Prime Minister is working for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” says Wani, adding that it helped send a “positive” message.

“Initially, the Kashmir unit was considered a single district. But it slowly grew bigger. The unit expanded to three districts, then to 10, and today we have teams in all 47 constituencies in Kashmir,” he adds. “The party is now taking its organisational presence down to the polling-booth level. It has already set its sights on the 2029 Assembly elections. We will contest elections on all the seats in Jammu and Kashmir. We have identified seats in Kashmir where we can win, and work has already started for that.”

In Kashmir, the party is making inroads in several areas, including those that were once the hotbed of separatism. South Kashmir’s Pulwama is one such example. Arshid Ahmad Bhat, a BJP candidate from Rajpora in the 2024 Assembly elections, surprised many by securing 5,584 votes from the constituency. Among the issues he raised during the campaign was working towards repealing the controversial Public Safety Act.

Associated with the BJP for several years, Bhat says the biggest achievement for the party is that its “thought and ideology” are now becoming normalised in Kashmir. “People have started to accept us. We may not have won any seats in the 2024 elections, but things are slowly changing. Today, in my area, the BJP has much more acceptance among the people.” In the coming years, he says, “you will see that the party will also get seats in the Kashmir valley. Preparations are already underway”.

Electoral setback

In the 2024 Assembly elections, BJP contested 19 of the 47 seats in the Valley and secured more than 50,000 votes. Most of its candidates, however, lost their security deposits.

Unofficially, party workers and some leaders point to a host of issues, including the failure to bring in faces with electoral appeal and the inability to attract voters. “Barring a few places, we haven’t been able to do much in terms of getting good leaders into the party,” says a BJP veteran.

There is also a general impression in Kashmir that many people are turning towards the BJP either to seek security cover or government accommodation. Since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, law and order has largely remained under the LG administration.

A BJP leader acknowledges this. “We get a lot of such cases where, after joining, people approach the senior leadership asking for recommendation letters, either for accommodation or for security. We politely reject the requests,” he says.

With such requests increasing, the BJP office in Srinagar has put up a notice stating: “No accommodation and no security.”

The party has also struggled to bring on board people who have a strong connection on the ground. Its leaders have recently faced allegations of corruption and other wrongdoings. Last month, a BJP leader was booked for cheating and fraud in Anantnag district. Before that, the J&K BJP unit suspended the district chief of south Kashmir’s Pulwama unit after the police booked him in an alleged extortion case following a complaint from a central Kashmir resident.

Another concern for the local leadership is that some Valley leaders make statements for the sake of “attracting media attention” that harm the party’s image in the UT. A leader told The Tribune that incidents involving Muslims anywhere in India have a direct impact in Jammu and Kashmir, the only Muslim-majority region.

“There is a need to send a message that BJP is not anti-Muslim. For that, the central leadership should give more space to Kashmiri leadership, equal to what is being given to Jammu,” says a south Kashmir leader.

Ruling National Conference leader Tahir Sayed says there are several reasons behind the BJP’s growing presence, including how it has managed to make itself more visible. “The BJP was earlier largely confined to pockets of Jammu, but the 2014 Assembly elections marked a turning point.”

He says the party gained significant political legitimacy in Jammu after winning a substantial number of seats, riding on the consolidation of support that followed the Amarnath land row agitation. At the same time, at the national level, the BJP secured a massive mandate in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, further boosting the confidence of the party leadership in J&K.

According to him, the real boost came after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joined hands with the BJP to form the government. In 2015, the PDP entered into its first-ever alliance with the diametrically opposed BJP in J&K. PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed famously described the alliance as a coming together of the “North Pole and South Pole”.

The alliance gave the party an important foothold in the Valley, says Sayed. “BJP leaders became ministers, and the party also secured representation in the Legislative Council, giving it a more visible political presence in the region.”

After 2019, during the long period of direct Central rule, the BJP acquired “considerable influence over the administration and, in many ways, began calling the shots”, he reflects. “During this period, a number of people also joined or associated themselves with the party.”

Prof Noor Baba, a Srinagar-based political commentator, echoes Sayed. “BJP has been ruling at the Centre since 2014. Any party ruling at the national level has an advantage,” he says. “The BJP did have strong pockets in Jammu, but it did not have any visible presence in Kashmir. But gradually, in the changed political scenario, it seemed to be more visible.”

Baba says a visible presence does not necessarily translate immediately into electoral gains. “That’s how the Congress came. It initially had no presence, but gradually it started growing.”

On the BJP’s future in Kashmir, he says, “Much would depend on how the BJP continues to shape national politics. I don’t think it will take strong electoral roots immediately. But, in the long run, nobody can predict anything. In politics, everything is possible.”