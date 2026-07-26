Checking the fraud of recycling expired food products

It took several decades for Indian consumers to acquire the right to accurate, clear and authentic shelf-life information on all food packets. Today, by tampering with this shelf-life information and recycling expired food products, fraudsters are threatening this very right that is so crucial to informed choice and safety.

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I am referring to the huge racket of recycling expired branded food and beverages, unearthed by the Delhi Police in Okhla recently and reported extensively by The Indian Express. The fraudsters, according to the report, were collecting pre-packed foods that had expired or were close to expiry at throwaway prices. Then they used thinners to remove the original dates of manufacture and expiry and extend the shelf life with fresh stamping, before putting them back into circulation through retailers, shopping malls and e-commerce platforms.

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While investigations are still on, preliminary inquiries have reportedly revealed that the culprits were collecting supplies from 60-70 sources, mostly wholesalers, in several states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) reportedly found at the spot about 50,000 compromised packets of a variety of food products of well-known brands. One can gauge the scale of the operation from the report that this was probably going on clandestinely for over three years from this very premises. The police have arrested several people and charged them under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This large-scale fraud raises several serious questions that call for immediate investigation and preventive action.

First, we need to know if such frauds are happening in other parts of the country too. This requires the regulator as well as the police to conduct extensive market surveillance around the country to get to the bottom of this and put an end to it. Second, manufacturers must immediately adopt tamper-resistant shelf-life authentication systems to prevent such fraud. Today, several options exist for different kinds of packaging and they must be incorporated. Third, it is extremely important to identify the weaknesses in the supply chain that allow wholesalers to sell expired food items.

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In fact, investigations by the police as well as the regulator should reveal how the wholesalers could sell those products without accounting for them with the manufacturer. Don’t manufacturers have a system whereby they digitally reconcile the quantity manufactured, distributed, sold, returned and destroyed? Do manufacturers collect unsold stock and destroy it themselves or leave it to the distributor to get rid of it?

The FSSAI should make it mandatory for every manufacturer to have a well-documented system for recalling unsold, expired stock and its safe disposal. And there should be periodic audits by the regulator to ensure strict compliance.

Consumers have the right to information, informed choice and safety. Authentic and accurate shelf-life information is fundamental to this. Yet, for decades, the food safety laws of the country did not enforce this right. The Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, 1954, and the rules that governed food safety before the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, came into being did recognise the importance of shelf-life information on food labels and mandated it. However, poor draftsmanship took away the very purpose of the provision.

The shelf-life information basically has two components: the date of manufacture and the date by which it needs to be consumed or the date of expiry. However, the law unnecessarily complicated it by allowing the use of that imprecise term: “Best Before”. As against the expiry date that gives a finality to the usefulness of the product, “Best Before” implied that even after that date, the food was still good to eat. But the manufacturer would not say for how long. So, it led to a lot of confusion and food wastage. Worse, the manufacturers were given so many options for display of this information that they provided the date of manufacture in one place and the “Best Before” somewhere else. Even here, instead of just mentioning the month and year, they said something like: “Best before nine months from the date of manufacture”.

So, the shelf-life information was like a puzzle. First, you had to find the date of manufacture. Next, the “Best Before” information and then calculate the “Best Before” date! And for consumers who did not know English, even this imprecise information was not available! Unfortunately, even the Food Safety and Standards Act and the rules and regulations framed under it did not rectify this and the problem persisted.

It was only on November 17, 2020, that the FSS (Labelling and Display) Regulations finally removed the ambiguity in the law and made it mandatory for manufacturers to print the date of manufacture and the date of expiry, one below the other, with effect from November 17, 2021.

Now we cannot lose the sanctity of this information. So, henceforth, the responsibility of the manufacturer should not end with just printing the shelf-life information. It must extend to ensuring its authenticity and integrity through the supply chain and through its life cycle.

Let us not forget that food well past its shelf life can be injurious to consumer health. It can cause serious food poisoning, and it must not get back into circulation under any circumstance.

— The writer is a consumer affairs expert