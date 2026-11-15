E-commerce will have to fall in line on ‘dark patterns’

E-commerce entities exploiting consumers through ‘dark patterns’ will find the going tough from January 1, when compliance with the Central Consumer Protection Authority’s (CCPA) guidelines prohibiting such practices will become mandatory and its enforcement more stringent. In addition, three sector regulators — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) — who have adopted the guidelines on dark patterns will be joining forces with the CCPA.

Even though CCPA’s guidelines, notified on November 30, 2023, prohibited manipulative, deceptive user interface and user experience designs or dark patterns and gave an illustrative list of 13 different kinds of dark patterns, compliance was voluntary. Considering that the guidelines were formulated after detailed interactions with the industry and the task force constituted by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs to draft the guidelines also had considerable representation from the industry, it was felt that e-commerce entities would comply voluntarily.

However, those expectations have been belied. The poor rate of compliance has now forced the ministry to make the guidelines binding. The Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified on September 9, mandate that every e-commerce entity shall comply with the guidelines on dark patterns and conduct a yearly self-audit to eliminate them and display the certificate to that effect prominently. This comes into effect from January 1, 2027.

Deceptive design practices subvert consumers’ right to informed choice, resulting in unintended purchases of goods and services or wrong purchases, causing financial loss and mental anguish. They also manipulate and coerce consumers into sharing more personal information than necessary, leading to unwanted profiling and digital ad stalking. Such deceptive practices, using a mix of manipulative language and visual layouts, are not restricted to any one sector but are spread across online businesses. These range from grocery and quick commerce to insurance, education, banking and non-banking sectors, aviation, road transport, food delivery, health, hospitality, tourism, ticketing (movies, railways), telecom, gaming, real estate, entertainment (OTT, music streaming), investment and trading, security, application software — well, the list is endless.

In fact, concerted action taken by the CCPA against various online businesses for manipulative and deceptive practices is indicative of the range of dark patterns that consumers face online. From educational institutions and airlines to quick commerce, ticketing and cybersecurity software, the CCPA has cracked down on several unfair practices by digital businesses. Besides forcing them to rectify such designs, it has also imposed penalties. Many of its actions follow consumer complaints and the CCPA’s latest investigations, for example, pertain to dark practices by cab and bike taxi aggregators.

On August 31, the CCPA imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Roppen Transportation Services — that operates ride-hailing platform Rapido — for interface manipulation, misleading prompts, unfair trade practices and unfair contract. The CCPA came down particularly heavily on Rapido’s practice of prompting consumers to pay more than the amount contracted for by displaying prompts such as ‘higher the price, higher the chance of getting a ride’.

Rapido has reportedly gone in appeal against the CCPA order before the Karnataka High Court. The CCPA had sent show-cause notices to Rapido, Namma Yatri, Uber and Ola. While CCPA’s examination of Uber and Ola is currently ongoing, it closed the case against Namma Yatri following corrective action.

Despite its limited infrastructure, the CCPA has done commendable work in protecting consumers from dark patterns. But other ministries and sector regulators also have a responsibility in safeguarding consumer interest in their respective sectors. In fact, this requires cross-governmental synergy. I must mention that last year, the consumer affairs ministry constituted a Joint Working Group to promote a fair, ethical and consumer-centric digital ecosystem within e-commerce platforms. Besides representatives of consumers, law universities and the consumer affairs ministry, it comprised representatives of various other ministries, including civil aviation, communication, commerce and industry, information technology, finance, health. But, unfortunately, the response from most ministries was lukewarm.

Among the sector regulators, IRDAI, RBI and SEBI have recognised the harm done to consumers by dark patterns and have incorporated the CCPA’s guidelines on dark patterns. In fact, the insurance regulator has gone one step forward and engaged the Institute of Public Auditors of India to identify and monitor dark patterns across the digital ecosystem of the insurance sector over a nine-month period. While this is welcome, other regulators and ministries should also take up this issue affecting consumer protection on a priority basis and start collaborating with the CCPA to clean the digital landscape of dark patterns.

Consumers, meanwhile, must guard against manipulations while buying online and report any unfair practice to the CCPA. They can do so through the toll-free consumer helpline number 1915 and can register their complaint in the local language. Or WhatsApp the information on 8800001915 or communicate through the web portal consumerhelpline.gov.in.

The 13 dark patterns listed in the guidelines are — False urgency, Basket sneaking, Confirm shaming, Forced action, Subscription trap, Interface interference, Bait and switch, Drip pricing, Disguised advertisement, Nagging, Trick question, Saas (Software as a service) billing and Rogue malwares.

— The writer is a consumer affairs expert