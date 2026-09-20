Every student deserves quality and safe hostel facility

The death and devastation caused by the collapse of a five-storey paying guest (PG) facility in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area has set alarm bells ringing across the country over the safety of these privately-run PG accommodations for students, particularly in cities that have a large concentration of colleges. ‘Hostel Daze’, a 50-year-old building, was already structurally weak with three unauthorised additional floors. When the owners attempted more illegal structural alterations, the entire building collapsed like a pack of cards, trapping many people underneath. Seven persons died and several were injured.

Thanks to systemic corruption and regulatory inertia, unauthorised construction and illegal conversion of residential premises into unsafe high-occupancy commercial accommodation have taken such deep roots in the country that the Supreme Court had to step in to stem the rot. On March 25, it directed civic bodies in the capital cities of every state and UT to identify all such buildings, take strict enforcement measures and submit ‘action taken’ reports.

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This had already activated state governments and UTs to issue notices, and seal as well as demolish many such structures. Between June 1 and September 9, authorities in Delhi demolished 1,053 buildings, sealed 491 properties and issued 757 demolition and 2,316 show-cause notices, highlighting the extent of lawlessness in the nation’s capital. Unfortunately, Hostel Daze was not one of them.

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The Delhi High Court-mandated survey of PG accommodations following the collapse of Hostel Daze showed how an unholy nexus between complicit civic authorities and rapacious building owners had completely compromised student safety. According to The Indian Express, out of 2,453 PG accommodations in Delhi checked by the authorities between September 7 and 14, as many as 1,724 had been built without the mandatory approval and scrutiny of the building plan, and were therefore illegal. Barring eight, none had structural stability certificates, and a vast majority had no fire safety certificate.

This is despite several recent fire tragedies, including the Malviya Nagar hotel fire on June 3 that killed 21 persons and the Lucknow animation coaching centre fire on June 22, in which 15 students perished.

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Things are no better in other cities. In January this year, the Haryana Human Rights Commission expressed concern over thousands of unregistered, unauthorised and unsafe PG accommodations and guest houses operating in Gurugram, and ordered action against them. This and the subsequent Supreme Court order of March 25 led to the Department of Town and Country Planning demolishing and sealing hundreds of such facilities in different parts of Gurugram.

The drive has intensified after the Delhi PG disaster. In fact, many states, including Punjab, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, have initiated or intensified checks on unsafe privately-run hostels after the catastrophic collapse of Hostel Daze. In 2020, Chandigarh’s Sector 32 witnessed a devastating fire in a PG accommodation, killing three girl students and injuring two.

This also brings us to the issue of an acute shortage of hostel accommodation, leading to exploitation of students by property owners who are converting residential properties into unsafe PG accommodations through unauthorised construction. Over 45 million students are estimated to be studying in institutions of higher education in the country (2023-24). Roughly 10.4 million of them study in institutions away from their hometowns, requiring hostel/PG accommodation. However, on-campus hostel facilities are so minimal that students are forced to seek accommodation elsewhere.

In Delhi, for example, a large percentage of 2.5 lakh regular students enrolled in Delhi University come from outside, but the hostel facilities cater to just over 7,000 students.

These numbers do not take into consideration the students who come to larger cities to attend coaching classes for competitive and entrance examinations. Rough estimates put the number of students enrolled in such coaching and tuition classes across India at around 70 million. Many of them come from small towns and villages and need accommodation. It is, therefore, imperative that the governments build quality hostels to cater to these students and also make it mandatory for every college and university to provide adequate hostel facilities for all their students.

Stringent regulation of private facilities is also a must, so that students’ lives are not at risk. The hostel collapse also brings into focus the need for more colleges in small towns and villages, so that students are not forced to move out of their homes to study. As of June 2025, the number of higher education institutions in India stood at 70,018, including universities, colleges, standalone universities and research and development institutes. Of this, the number of colleges was 52,081. However, their uneven spread, particularly their concentration in big cities, forces those in rural areas and smaller towns to move out of their homes, at great expense.

This regional imbalance must be plugged urgently by state governments and the Centre, with a large number of quality institutions of higher learning.

The gross enrolment ratio in higher education is said to be just 30 per cent. Local colleges are sure to encourage higher enrolment. After all, the population of Gen Z is estimated to be around 368-407 million.

Today, even the poorest of poor families want to educate their children and parents go through considerable hardship to put together the money for their education. The least the government can do is to ensure that there are good, well-equipped colleges in every district so that students do not have to come to Delhi or any other big city in pursuit of education, and their parents do not have to bear that additional cost.

— The writer is a consumer affairs expert