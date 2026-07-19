Final showdown: Argentina or Spain — who will win the Cup

It was during the 1966 World Cup — an era long before modern sensations like Lionel Messi, Enzo Fernandez, Rodri, or Mikel Oyarzabal were even born — that the two 2026 FIFA World Cup finalists first crossed paths on the global stage. Until now, that group-stage clash was the first and only time La Roja (the red) and La Albiceleste (the white and sky blue) had ever met in World Cup history.

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In that historic encounter, Argentina emerged victorious with a 2-1 win, courtesy of a brace from Luis Artime, while Pirri netted Spain’s solitary goal. While the Spanish side suffered an early group-stage exit, Argentina advanced to the quarterfinals, only to be eliminated by England. That fiery match, decided by a lone Geoff Hurst goal, went down in football folklore as the infamous ‘Battle of Wembley’.

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Exactly 60 years later, these two titans of modern football are set to face off in a World Cup tournament for only the second time. This time, however, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

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Argentina’s journey to the final has been a masterclass in resilience. Peaking at the perfect moment, the defending champions secured their last three victories with dramatic, late-game heroics to book their ticket to the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19 (12.30 am IST, July 20).

While a World Cup rematch has been 60 years in the making, these two nations are intimately familiar with one another, largely due to the deep club-football ties shared by their players.

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Their overall head-to-head record reflects a fierce, deadlocked rivalry. Across 14 meetings in all competitions and international friendlies, the stats are perfectly split: six wins apiece and two draws.

Their last memorable encounter took place in 2018, when Spain thrashed Argentina 6-1 in a Madrid friendly. The landscape has shifted dramatically since then. Current Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was merely an assistant under Jorge Sampaoli during that defeat, while Spain was led by Julen Lopetegui, who parted ways with the team just before the 2018 World Cup.

Clash of the ‘Unbeatens’

Spain’s 2-0 semifinal triumph over France did more than just book their place in the final — it etched their name into the history books. La Roja extended their remarkable unbeaten run to 37 matches (28 wins, 9 draws) across all competitions, equalling Italy’s all-time European international record.

Spain is also the first European nation to win eight consecutive knockout matches across the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship. This extraordinary streak began after a 1-0 friendly loss to Colombia at London’s Olympic Stadium on March 22, 2024. Since then, they have been unstoppable across international friendlies, the UEFA Nations League, UEFA Euro 2024, and the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina enters the final riding a spectacular 13-match unbeaten streak in World Cup play. While their famous 36-match unbeaten run between 2019 and 2022 was recently eclipsed by Spain’s current streak, La Albiceleste remains an incredibly dangerous and unpredictable opponent.

What makes Scaloni’s men so lethal is their ability to fight until the final whistle, deploying the same core group of players with entirely different tactical blueprints in each match.

Against England in the semifinals, they relied on physical dominance, aggressively targeting defenders and pushing a relentless, high-octane pace. Against Switzerland and Egypt, they pivoted to a technical, possession-heavy style driven by precise footwork.

In every instance, Argentina’s second-half substitutions have proven to be the game-changers. The final promises an iconic clash of philosophies. Spain will look to impose their signature brand of football — keeping the game beautifully simple with quick tiki-taka passing sequences.

Whatever tactical curveball Argentina throws at them, Spain’s response will need to be flawless if they hope to dethrone the reigning world champions.

Standout Players

Rodri (Spain, midfielder/skipper): The tactical anchor of tiki-taka style, the 30-year-old is known for the

2-to-4 touch passing and controlling possession. The skipper was 14 when Spain last won the World Cup.

Pau CubarsI (Spain, defender): A Xavi protege, the 19-year-old is a

contender for the Young Player Award. Cubarsi earned massive plaudits for his composure under pressure.

Pedro Porro (Spain, defender): Dominated the right flank against France, neutralising Mbappe and scoring Spain’s second goal in the semis.

Kylian Mbappe (France, striker & skipper): Has scored 20 goals in 21 World Cup games (till the 2026 World Cup semis). The French skipper is a frontrunner for the Golden Boot.

Ousmane Dembele (France, striker): Netted 5 goals in 6 US-based World Cup appearances till the semis. Dembele, though, was unable to break the “reigning Ballon d’Or winner” World Cup curse.

Lionel Messi (Argentina, forward & skipper): Has recorded 8 goals in 6 matches. Is the first player since 1966 to log 20+ pass-to-shot creations in three different World Cups (2014, 2022, 2026).

Leandro Paredes (Argentina, midfielder): Defensive anchor who logged 131 touches and a 94% passing accuracy against Switzerland, he is key to Argentina’s transition play.

Harry Kane (England, striker & skipper): Logged 6 goals till the semifinal in the 2026 edition, becoming England’s all-time top World Cup goalscorer.

Jude Bellingham (England, midfielder): 6 goals in 6 games till the semis. The 23-year-old has a lethal major-tournament average of a goal or assist every 138 minutes.

Erling Haaland (Norway, striker): Scored 7 goals in 5 matches during Norway’s first World Cup appearance in 28 years. Haaland has seen his global fame reach new heights.

Vinicius Junior (Brazil, forward): Carried the attack amid Neymar’s partial availability, scoring 4 goals and 1 assist before Brazil’s shock Round of 16 exit to Norway.

John Stones (England, defender): Partnered with Marc Guehi to lock down elite strikers like Haaland, recording 6 headed clearances.

Goalkeepers

Vozinha (Cape Verde): The 40-year-old star of the World Cup, he held Spain to a goalless draw and shut down Messi, seeing his Instagram following explode.

Orlando Gill (Paraguay): The 26-year-old made 4 saves, 15 goal preventions in upset against Germany.

Orjan Nyland (Norway): Stopped a Bruno Guimaraes penalty to secure a historic 2-1 victory over Brazil.

Unai Simon (Spain): Maintained a 650-minute shutout streak until the quarterfinals.

Rising Stars

Nicolas Paz (Argentina, 21): The creative attacking midfielder is being seen as Messi’s heir apparent.

Ibrahim Mbaye (Senegal, 18): Explosive young striker who added immense dynamic pace.

Nestory Irankunda (Australia): Watford attacker who stretched defences with blistering speed.

Desire Doue (France): Left winger who scored against Norway.

Nico O’Reilly (England): Left-back with a 93% passing accuracy.

Lamine Yamal (Spain, 19): Left-footed right winger, twice Player of the Match.