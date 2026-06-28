Fresh insights from Rakhigarhi

The nearly 5,000-year-old Harappan site at Rakhigarhi village in Hisar district of Haryana continues to spring surprises every time archaeologists undertake excavations there. Once again, fresh digging by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has yielded new clues about humanity’s ancient past.

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This time, eight human skeletons, along with pottery and ornamental offerings buried with the dead at the cemetery on Mound 7, have been unearthed at the site, considered the largest settlement of the Indus Valley Civilisation. Gold ornaments, shell bangles indicating trade links with coastal regions, and habitation structures have also been found.

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The latest excavation season, which began on February 22 under the supervision of ASI Director General Yudhvir Singh Rawat, concluded recently. Archaeologists are expected to resume work during the winter season.

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According to ASI officials, excavations at Mounds 1, 2, 3, 5 and 7 have yielded fresh evidence about the social, cultural, industrial and burial practices of the Harappan people who lived there almost 5,000 years ago.

ASI Superintending Archaeologist Manoj Saxena, who led the excavation, said the most significant discoveries came from Mound 7, where eight human skeletons, including those of three women, were recovered. Two of the female skeletons were found wearing shell bangles on their wrists, providing rare insights into Harappan customs and social traditions.

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Saxena said three skeletons, including those of two women, have been sent to the Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI) in Kolkata for analysis, while samples from one skeleton have been sent to the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Lucknow, for DNA extraction and analysis.

Secrets beneath the mounds

The findings are expected to provide a better understanding of the lives, lineage and descendants of the people who lived at Rakhigarhi. DNA studies could help scientists trace genetic profiles, diet, health and lifestyle, reconstruct facial features and bridge gaps in understanding the period between the Harappan Civilisation and present-day populations.

Archaeologists also consider the recovery of around 40 pottery offerings placed with the bodies an important finding. The discovery indicates that the Harappans buried pottery and other objects along with the deceased. The shell bangles found on two female skeletons were intact.

Saxena said the recovery of shell bangles reinforces the view that Rakhigarhi was a major administrative and trade hub. Earlier excavations led by archaeologist Prof Vasant Shinde of Deccan College, Pune, had uncovered ornaments made from carnelian, shells, lapis lazuli, jasper, agate and other stones sourced from coastal regions and distant areas.

Archaeologists have stated that the Harappans procured lapis lazuli from Afghanistan, colourful carnelian beads, shell bangles and shell beads from coastal regions, and chert blades from Rohri in present-day Pakistan.

Excavators from the ASI and Deccan College have recovered around 70 skeletons from the site over the past few decades. The site is spread across 550 hectares.

Delicate excavation process

A number of pottery items and burial offerings were found alongside the skeletons during the latest excavation. Experts said recovering the skeletons was a painstaking exercise, with each bone and associated artefact removed layer by layer to avoid damage. Several skeletons were found in a fragile condition due to centuries of agricultural activity on the land.

At Mound 1, archaeologists uncovered remnants of Harappan houses, walls and floors, offering evidence of a well-planned urban settlement and advanced construction techniques. The discoveries suggest organised residential colonies existed there thousands of years ago. Excavations at Mound 2 yielded pottery, hearths and other domestic-use materials, shedding light on daily life and food preparation practices. The mound is considered an important industrial and commercial centre, as structural remains, furnaces and hearths appear to have been used for manufacturing rather than household activities.

The recovery of various stones points to an extensive trade network. Excavators believe finished products manufactured at Rakhigarhi were exchanged with other Harappan settlements through a well-organised barter system.

At Mound 3, archaeologists found grain remains, ash deposits and other artefacts that could provide fresh insights into Harappan agricultural practices. Scientific analysis is expected to reveal the crops cultivated and the extent of agricultural advancement.

ASI officials said excavations were undertaken at Mound 5 for the first time. Located within the present-day habitation area of the village, the mound yielded residential structures, beads, pottery and various objects of daily use, indicating that it too served as a habitation area during the Harappan period.

Saxena said these findings would add another important chapter to ongoing research on the Harappan people, with the artefacts and human remains set to undergo detailed scientific examination.

Tourism hub

The Harappan site has captured the attention of archaeologists worldwide. Successive excavations have established it as one of the largest metropolises of the Indus Valley Civilisation, showcasing a continuous occupation from the Early Harappan to the Mature Harappan eras.

Discoveries at the site reveal that it was a vibrant, vital hub for trade, commerce, and likely governance. This is evidenced by distinct habitation structures across various mounds, indicating a clear social division between the general population and the ruling or elite classes of the time.

Government initiatives

Recognising its historical significance, the Central government previously designated Rakhigarhi as an ‘iconic site’. More recently, it has proposed developing 15 archaeological sites — including Rakhigarhi, Lothal, and Dholavira — as “vibrant cultural destinations”.

To achieve this, the Centre has allocated Rs 500 crore to build the requisite infrastructure to transform Rakhigarhi into a premier tourist destination.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently stated that Rakhigarhi was poised for global recognition following the Centre’s initiatives. Saini emphasised that the state government was making continuous efforts to position this Harappan-era site on both the national and international tourism maps.

Furthermore, he assured that the government would actively pursue Rakhigarhi’s inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The state’s development blueprint includes a world-class archaeological museum, a dedicated research institute, modern tourist facilities, and upgraded local infrastructure.

Dinesh Sheoran, the former sarpanch who has been deeply involved in the site’s excavation and development, noted that Rakhigarhi already enjoyed a steady flow of both domestic and international tourists.

“Though the ASI has deployed staff here, locals are well-versed in the site’s history and actively guide tourists,” Sheoran said. The Harappan site, he added, had brought international fame to the village. “We hope the Central and state governments take swift steps to finalise the infrastructure.”

ASI’s Manoj Saxena confirmed that the construction of the on-site museum has been completed. Artefacts excavated from the mounds will soon be put on display, offering a highly educational experience for visitors. Saxena emphasised that Rakhigarhi holds immense potential not just for ongoing archaeological excavation, but for global tourism as well.