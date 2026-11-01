If buying gold, cross-check hallmark code at BIS Care app

DESPITE the soaring gold prices, Indian consumers, it seems, cannot stay away from jewellery shops. With Deepavali just a week away, the shops are crowded with shoppers. However, shopkeepers say that in view of the steep gold price, many consumers now prefer light-weight jewellery that costs relatively less. Indians who traditionally preferred 22- carat jewellery have also begun to opt for jewellery made of lower caratage. Many of them also exchange old jewellery for new.

Well, their preferences may have changed, but their buying habits have not. They continue to show that trust, however misplaced, in the jeweller. So much so that most of them do not use the ‘BIS Care’ mobile application at the time of purchase to cross-check the veracity of the hallmark — the seal of purity issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

At best, they ask the retailer if the jewellery is hallmarked and if he says “yes” and shows some marking, they are satisfied. They do not even ask for a magnifying glass to see the markings better.

In fact, in a survey conducted by Local Circles, 73 per cent of consumers said hallmarking had increased their trust in the gold that they purchased. However, most were unaware of the most important component of hallmarking — the six-digit alphanumeric code or the Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) given to each piece of jewellery. The survey, encompassing 336 districts and conducted last year, showed that only 18 per cent of those who had bought jewellery in the previous 12 months were aware of the six-digit HUID.

It’s no wonder that even five years after hallmarking became mandatory, many jewellers palm off non-hallmarked jewellery and even fool those who ask for hallmarked pieces with fake markings. Results of enforcement actions by the BIS in the last eight months, for example, point to the fact that jewellers who cock a snook at the law and do not think twice about cheating consumers are active in every part of the country.

It calls for not just increased surveillance, but also better consumer education and awareness, besides consumer alertness, at the time of gold purchase.

This year, the ‘search and seizure’ operations of BIS, extending from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Dhanbad to Ahmedabad, have exposed several fraudulent practices in the sale of gold jewellery. On October 22, the BIS officials searched a jewellery store in Partap Bazar, Chheharta, Amritsar, and confiscated 95 pieces of gold jewellery for hallmarking violations. Prior to that, on October 2, a jewellery showroom in Sonapur, Mumbai, came under the enforcement officials’ radar for similar violations.

Such search and seizure actions have encompassed jewellers in Jammu, Bhadrachalam (Telangana), Chennai, Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Kanyakumari, Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh), Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Bengaluru in the last eight months, indicating the widespread nature of the violations.

Thanks to recalcitrant jewellers who refuse to comply with the law, consumers could face two kinds of deceitful practices when they buy gold jewellery — (a) sale of non-hallmarked jewellery, prohibited under the law, and (b) sale of jewellery with spurious or incomplete hallmarking, even by BIS registered jewellers.

Since jewellery with fake markings will not have undergone the mandatory testing processes such as X-ray fluorescence and fire assay at the Assaying and Hallmarking Centre (AHC), the HUID will be missing. But there are also instances of jewellers or the hallmarking centres laser-marking any random six-digit number to fool the consumer. Some may also copy a number issued to a real hallmarked piece.

So, just checking the hallmarking symbols — the BIS logo, the purity/fineness and the six-digit HUID engraved on the jewellery — would not suffice. Consumers need to download the BIS Care app from Google Play or Apple Store and use the ‘Verify HUID’ feature by keying in the HUID.

If the result says “Not found”, then obviously the hallmarking is fake. Even if the result says “Found”, consumers must match the details such as the description of the jewellery, its weight, purity, the name of the jeweller and the AHC, with the article they intend to buy, to make sure that the HUID on the jewellery is the unique number given to it.

If there is a mismatch, it is a con job.

The HUID, which is generated and recorded in a centralised database maintained by the BIS, is unique to each piece of jewellery and ensures complete traceability of the articles from the manufacturer to the end consumer.

So, this festival season, make sure to cross-check every piece of jewellery before purchase and complain about violations through the BIS Care app. In fact, many enforcement actions of the BIS are triggered by such complaints, besides market surveillance of jewellers and checks on the AHCs. In the last one year, several AHCs have been hauled up for unauthorised, illegal hallmarking or for fake marking or inaccuracies in test results.

Violations attract not just fines, but also imprisonment, besides suspension of registration/recognition or cancellation, depending on the offence. But the biggest deterrent for a jeweller would be consumer rejection of all jewellery without the genuine hallmarking.

I must also mention that now hallmarking covers seven gold caratages: 9K, 14K, 18K, 20K, 22K, 23K and 24K. So, there is quality assurance for those opting for lower caratages too. There are over 2.1 lakh BIS registered gold jewellers and 1,561 gold Assaying and Hallmarking Centres. At present, mandatory hallmarking is applicable only in 392 districts of the country, as it is being enforced in a phased manner.

— The writer is a consumer affairs expert