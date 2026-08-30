India’s homegrown technology is bridging the last-mile connectivity

For a teacher-turned-influencer living in a village near Jaipur, the Internet was once the reason to leave home. His mobile phone could get him online, but reliable connectivity for teaching, creating and working was another story. Then came the wireless broadband connection, which meant he could work without relocating. And that raises a fair question. If India already has 1.26 billion mobile connections, why does it need broadband? Because mobile connectivity keeps people connected, broadband can connect homes, businesses and public services.

broadband in 5G age

Your 5G connection keeps you online as you move around. Broadband is designed to keep an entire home connected — phones, laptops, TVs, tablets, CCTV cameras and other devices, often all at once. But there is a bigger story. Reliable broadband can support online classrooms, telemedicine, digital payments, e-governance services, cloud-based business tools and remote work. So, 5G does not make broadband redundant? It is an essential digital infrastructure. The catch? Fibre, the traditional way of delivering home and institutional broadband, isn’t always easy to take everywhere.

Problem hiding in plain sight

India had 1.088 billion broadband subscribers by March 2026, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), but only 47.71 million wireline connections. Because fibre has to physically reach the house, which means digging roads, negotiating right-of-way, stringing cables and maintaining them. In a dense city, it is manageable. In a village where homes are scattered, it can be expensive and painfully slow. So the problem is no longer simply getting a mobile signal to a village. It is getting high-capacity and dependable broadband into homes and businesses.

Forget cable, meet UBR

This is where Jio has come up with a homegrown solution to the last-mile headache. Instead of running a fibre cable all the way to the house, Jio’s AirFiber uses wireless radio links to connect the premises to the network. But Jio takes the idea a step further with its proprietary Unlicensed Band Radio or UBR technology.

The UBR architecture uses point-to-multipoint connectivity, allowing one network-side unit to wirelessly connect with multiple customer premises.

Jio says its system uses the unlicensed 5-GHz band and its proprietary hardware and software stack, allowing it to deploy connectivity with considerably less civil work.

How AirFiber works

At the network end, Jio can install an access unit alongside its existing cellular infrastructure. At the customer’s location, an outdoor radio unit receives the signal. That connection then feeds a Wi-Fi router inside the home. The company has also built a digital map of India’s physical infrastructure to assess network feasibility and plan installations. Jio says this “digital twin” covers terrain, localities and buildings, allowing engineers to assess a connection before installation.

Numbers do the talking

TRAI began separately reporting UBR Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) subscribers from August 2025. The UBR base grew from 2.1 million in August 2025 to 4.93 million by June 2026. Of these, about 1.42 million were rural users.

Across 5G FWA and UBR together, India had 17.87 million subscribers by June 2026. Interestingly, 5G FWA itself had 12.94 million subscribers, including 6.49 million rural users. Jio’s own numbers show just how quickly the model has scaled. In its June 2026 results, the company said Jio AirFiber had about 15.6 million subscribers and contributed more than 75 per cent of its fixed-broadband additions during FY26. That makes AirFiber a serious broadband infrastructure strategy.

What really changes?

A reliable home connection can mean a student attending an online class without hunting for a signal, a farmer accessing weather and market information, a kirana store accepting digital payments or a freelancer working for a company hundreds of kilometres away.

In Punjab and Haryana, users offer a glimpse of what that connectivity means on the ground. At Sacred Heart Convent School in Thakkarpura village, Tarn Taran, principal Sister Linze says AirFiber has made official work, computer-lab operations and access to key portals “quite seamless”. Near the Indo-Pak border in Bhikhiwind, financial and trade analyst Ranjeet Singh says the connection supports 12 high-resolution CCTV cameras, petrol-pump swipe machines and his trading business.

In Lohinga Kalan, Haryana, Virender Kumar, a teashop owner, says free Wi-Fi and a TV have drawn more customers during cricket matches, increasing his income by 20-30 per cent. Maninder Singh, a farmer in Fatehabad, uses connected CCTV cameras to monitor his poultry farm and fields.

These are small examples, but underline a larger point. Broadband is not just about faster browsing. It can make schools more functional, businesses more productive and rural livelihoods easier to manage.

Built for unique needs

There is nothing glamorous about the last mile. It is expensive, messy and deeply dependent on geography. What makes Jio’s UBR story interesting is that it attempts to solve that very problem with a technology stack developed and deployed at a massive scale for Indian conditions. Jio describes its point-to-multipoint UBR platform as a global first at scale.

The real test, however, will not be a flashy speed test. It will be whether a student in a village, a creator working from home or a small business owner can depend on the connection every single day. If that happens, this homegrown technology will have achieved something more meaningful than replacing a cable. It will have made location a little less important to opportunity.

And for a country where the next billion digital users are increasingly outside the big cities, that could be the real game-changer.

— The writer was in Mumbai at the invitation of Reliance Jio