Khiladi toh ghar phoonk ke banta hai — Resilience and family support powering Haryana’s women champions

SIXTEEN years after Haryana’s women wrestlers — Anita, Geeta, Babita, and Suman — left an indelible mark on the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, the next generation has elevated the state’s sporting success to unprecedented heights.

At the recently concluded Asian Games, Haryana players contributed 32 medals (14 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze) to India’s tally of 85. Of the 14 gold medals, 5 came in individual events and 9 in team events, with women athletes driving 8 of these victories (2 individual and 6 team gold).

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Behind these numbers lies a culture of resilience, family sacrifice, and determination that has brought Haryana’s daughters to the forefront of international sport. This success is gradually shifting rural perceptions — sporting achievement is becoming a powerful source of pride for families and communities.

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Shooter Neeru Dhanda of Sangatpura village in Jind district is a striking example. She led the Indian contingent at the closing ceremony after winning three medals, including an individual and a team gold.

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Neeru comes from a financially weak family. Her mother, Sudesh Devi, was standing in a queue to collect subsidised rations when she received the news of her daughter’s victory in the individual trap event. The family lives in a one-room house and depends largely on the sale of milk.

Neeru — a Naib Subedar in the Army — credits her father, Suresh Dhanda, a small farmer, and relative Sombir Sheoran for backing her ambitions in an expensive sport like shooting. Neeru took up shooting after shifting from kabaddi following an injury. She showed promise during training in Jind and later at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi, before being selected by the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy.

Though she is from Haryana, it was the Madhya Pradesh government that honoured her even before her arrival back home.

Her story echoes across the journeys of other women medallists. Athletics gold medallist Kiran Pahal (4x400m) of Gumad village in Sonepat, archery gold medallist Kirti Sharma of Ritoli village in Jind and boxer Parveen Hooda of Rurki village in Rohtak, and most of the other medallists, come from families that have fully backed their sporting ambitions despite the odds.

Behind these women are fathers and families who actively championed their dreams through immense sacrifice. Hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia’s father, Mahender Punia, bought her a second-hand WagonR as travelling with heavy kit bags by public transport was an ordeal. Deepika Sehrawat’s grandfather regularly travelled nearly 100 km from Bhainsru Kalan village (Rohtak) to Hisar just to watch her play.

The sacrifices often begin long before a player reaches the international stage. Sports writer Tejpal Singh Dalal notes a popular rural saying: “Khiladi toh ghar phoonk ke banta hai” — a player is forged when an entire family stakes its resources on a sporting dream.

“You can look at the background of any player and find the contribution and struggle of the entire family,” he says, pointing to mothers waking up at 2 am to prepare food and fathers travelling 50 km or more to arrange diet and other requirements.

Kirti Sharma’s father, a small farmer, took a loan of Rs 60,000 to buy her a second-hand bow, while Kiran Pahal worked as a salesperson at a store in Rohtak to meet her dietary expenses. Parveen Hooda’s mother, like Neeru’s family, sold milk to help meet the costs of training.

This vibrant sporting culture stands in sharp contrast to neighbouring Punjab, where drug abuse continues to pose a challenge, while Haryana’s youngsters increasingly view sports as a pathway to upliftment and recognition.

However, international triumphs have not always been matched by institutional infrastructure. This gap was highlighted when boxer Parveen Hooda — who serves in the ITBP — dedicated her gold medal to the country and Hardik Rathi, the teenager who tragically died in a basketball court accident in Rohtak last year.

The tribute served as a reminder that athletes producing international-level results still need better facilities.

Preetam Siwach, former captain of the Indian women’s hockey team and a coach, says the focus now needs to be on providing quality coaching and infrastructure at the grassroots level. “Senior players should be involved in grooming and coaching budding players. There is still a lot to be done at the grassroots level, even though players at the senior stage are getting decent coaching facilities,” she told The Tribune recently.

While traditional strongholds like wrestling, boxing, kabaddi, and hockey remain dominant, the Asian Games success proves that Haryana athletes can excel in shooting, archery, athletics, racket sports and aquatics, given the right environment.

Experts argue that the next policy challenge is ensuring that children aged five to 10 receive quality coaching, proper nutrition, and timely financial aid — while also supporting the many athletes who reach competitive tiers but miss out on medals.

The sporting culture also reflects profound social change. Many medal winners hail from villages where conservative norms enforced by khap panchayats still linger, yet their families fiercely back their athletic pursuits.

“Since the families are standing behind their daughters, the challenge is to ensure that this changing social attitude is matched by infrastructure upgrade, coaching and financial support, and institutional systems required to convert participation into sustained excellence,” says a women’s wrestling coach in Hisar.

On a positive note, Haryana has begun taking steps in that direction. At the first meeting of the State Sports Administrative Committee, chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, the government decided to set up a single state sports portal, undertake statewide mapping of sports infrastructure, prepare a common sports calendar and develop a structured talent pathway to identify and nurture athletes from the grassroots to the national and international levels.

It has also proposed wider use of existing facilities by recognised athletes and sports clubs in schools and colleges, and the ones that come under the control of panchayats and urban local bodies.

The momentum is unlikely to stop. “What is needed now is to ensure that the families making sacrifices to produce champions are supported by an equally committed sporting system,” says Tejpal Dalal.