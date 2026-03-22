Lessons from Gujarat for Punjab

Despite being famously known as the ‘Land of Five Rivers’, only three — the Sutlej, Ravi, and Beas — flow through Punjab today. While the state boasts of abundant water resources, it has struggled to fully leverage them for tourism and recreation. In contrast, Gujarat, traditionally a water-scarce state, has successfully integrated water management into its tourism and environmental strategy.

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Punjab’s identity is deeply tied to its rivers, which shape its fertile agricultural landscape. However, tourism planners in the state have largely underutilised these natural assets. Unlike Gujarat, which promotes riverfronts, boating, and water-based activities, Punjab’s lakes, canals, and rivers remain largely undeveloped for tourism. Notable examples like Harike Lake and the Sirhind Canal, though picturesque, lack the necessary infrastructure, hospitality, and year-round recreational programming to attract more than occasional picnickers.

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Proposed water tourism initiatives, such as amphibious buses on wetlands, have failed due to poor planning and execution. A costly project to introduce amphibious buses at Harike, for instance, cost the state over Rs 8 crore but operated for only a few days before being shut down.

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To make matters worse, Punjab faces mounting water stress. While the state is rich in water resources on paper, its groundwater levels have sharply declined, and over-exploitation is rampant. Out of 153 blocks, 115 have been declared over-exploited. Experts warn that rivers are becoming increasingly seasonal and polluted, diminishing their potential as tourism hubs.

Punjab has also experienced devastating flood events in recent years, which have displaced thousands and exposed gaps in water management. These disasters highlight the state’s lack of planning for water, let alone its promotion as a tourist attraction.

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Dr Balvinder Singh, former head of the Guru Ram Das School of Planning at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and Adviser to the Indian Heritage Cities Network (IHCN), says, “For any tourist project, there are three steps: identification, infrastructure, and marketing. We have failed on all three fronts in developing water-based tourism, and even in marketing our rich heritage.”

In contrast, Gujarat has used its water resources innovatively, turning even limited water bodies into thriving tourist attractions. The state boasts of a 2,340-km coastline — the longest in India — and has developed several iconic water-based destinations. From Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad, with its carnival-like atmosphere, to the Atal Setu on the Sabarmati, and Lakhota Lake in Jamnagar, Gujarat has skilfully transformed its water resources into major tourism assets.

The success of Gujarat’s tourism also lies in Narmada district, home to the Statue of Unity and over 27 other attractions, including a zoological park. Additionally, a National Maritime Museum Complex being developed on 400 acres of land is set to become a major landmark. Gujarat’s commitment to water conservation also adds a unique dimension to its tourism, with initiatives like the Jal Utsav festival, which blends cultural events with water sustainability activities. The festival draws over 1,25,000 visitors annually, raising awareness about water conservation while fostering tourism.

Gujarat’s eco-tourism offerings, such as the Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary — a Ramsar site — attracted more than 52,000 visitors in 2024-25, reflecting growing interest in nature-based tourism connected to water ecosystems. Meanwhile, Punjab’s Harike Wetland, another Ramsar site, receives only a fraction of that number.

Even where natural water availability is limited, Gujarat has succeeded in developing tourism. The state has built strategic attractions around dams, such as adventure festivals and water-based activities at Dharoi Dam, proving that effective planning can foster tourism even in areas with less natural water.

However, not all of Gujarat’s projects have succeeded. The ambitious seaplane initiative, for example, was a failure, but overall, the state has demonstrated that with careful planning, conservation, and infrastructure, even a region with limited freshwater resources can create compelling water-based tourism experiences.

Punjab, in contrast, continues to view its rivers primarily as a resource for irrigation and agriculture, rather than as a potential driver of tourism. Experts point out that if Punjab hopes to harness the full potential of its waterways for economic growth and leisure, it must develop a clear vision that integrates water management with tourism planning.

Without this, the rivers that have defined the state for centuries may continue to be overlooked as engines of growth and leisure.