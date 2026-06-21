TechTonic: Mission Mars for SpaceX

A rocket company going public is not something you see every day. But SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO has done more than create new billionaires and excite investors. It has put one of the world’s most ambitious companies firmly in the spotlight. While most businesses dream of expanding into new markets, SpaceX is busy trying to make humanity a multi-planetary species. Yes, you read that right. This is a company that wants people to eventually live on Mars. And if its track record is any indication, betting against it may not be the smartest move.

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Startup to space superstar

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Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX began with a goal that sounded wildly unrealistic at the time — make space travel cheaper and more accessible. Back then, rockets were largely expendable. They blasted off once and then ended up as very expensive space junk. SpaceX looked at that model and basically asked, “Why are we throwing away rockets like disposable coffee cups?” That simple question changed the space industry.

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Today, the company is one of the most influential players in the global space race. It launches satellites, ferries astronauts, supplies the International Space Station and works with governments and private companies around the world.

Meet the rocket family

SpaceX’s success rests on a family of increasingly powerful rockets. The workhorse of the fleet is Falcon 9, a two-stage rocket standing about 70 metres tall. It has become one of the most frequently launched rockets in history and is capable of carrying satellites, cargo and astronauts into orbit. Then comes Falcon Heavy, currently one of the world’s most powerful operational rockets. It uses three Falcon 9 boosters strapped together and can carry more than 60 tonnes into orbit.

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Powering these rockets are Merlin engines, which burn highly refined rocket-grade kerosene and liquid oxygen. Each Falcon 9 uses nine Merlin engines on its first stage, creating a spectacular wall of fire during liftoff. But the real game-changer is not just power. It is reusability.

Reusable launch systems

SpaceX revolutionised spaceflight by developing rockets that can land and fly again. After launching a payload, the first-stage booster turns around, re-enters Earth’s atmosphere and lands vertically on either a landing pad or a drone ship floating in the ocean. This breakthrough has dramatically reduced launch costs and allowed SpaceX to launch missions at a pace few competitors can match. Some Falcon 9 boosters have flown well over 20 times, something considered nearly impossible a decade ago.

NASA’s favourite ride

One of the biggest reasons for SpaceX’s success is its close partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). For years, NASA relied on Russian spacecraft to transport astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

That changed in 2020 when SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft carried astronauts to the ISS under NASA’s commercial crew programme. It was the first time a private company had launched astronauts into orbit and returned them safely. Today, Crew Dragon regularly transports astronauts from multiple countries to and from the space station. When NASA wants to send people back to the lunar surface, SpaceX is helping provide the ride.

Starlink: Internet from the sky

While rockets grab the headlines, one of SpaceX’s biggest businesses is actually Internet connectivity. The company’s Starlink network consists of thousands of satellites orbiting Earth. Together, they create a global broadband system capable of delivering Internet access to remote villages, ships at sea, aircraft and disaster-hit regions.

The idea is simple but powerful. If laying cables is difficult, why not beam the Internet from space? The revenue generated by Starlink is expected to help fund SpaceX’s bigger ambitions, including Mars exploration.

starship, beast built for Mars

Standing roughly 120 metres tall when combined with its Super Heavy booster, Starship is the largest and most powerful rocket system ever developed. Unlike Falcon 9, which uses Merlin engines, Starship is powered by next-generation Raptor engines fuelled by liquid methane and liquid oxygen. This fuel choice is important because methane could potentially be produced on Mars using local resources. That means future settlers might one day manufacture rocket fuel on Mars for return journeys to Earth.

Starship is designed to carry over 100 people, massive cargo loads and even entire habitat modules.

Dream that refuses to go away

Mars is not just a side project for SpaceX. It is the mission. Elon Musk has repeatedly stated that humanity should become a multi-planetary civilisation. The idea is simple. If civilisation exists on multiple worlds, humanity becomes less vulnerable to disasters that could affect Earth. Mars is the leading candidate because it has water ice, seasons, a 24.6-hour day and resources that could potentially support long-term settlements. The vision is breathtaking. Thousands of Starships making regular journeys between Earth and Mars. Entire settlements powered by solar energy. People growing food, building habitats and creating the first permanent city on another world.

Of course, huge challenges remain. Radiation, extreme temperatures, life-support systems and the sheer difficulty of transporting people across millions of kilometres are just a few of them. But then, landing reusable rockets once seemed impossible too.

The next frontier

The success of the IPO marks a new chapter for SpaceX, but the company’s ambitions stretch far beyond stock markets and quarterly earnings. Its real target lies roughly 225 million km away. Whether SpaceX ultimately succeeds in building a city on Mars remains to be seen. Yet even if it falls short, the company has already transformed spaceflight, slashed launch costs and pushed the boundaries of what private enterprise can achieve.

Most companies ask how to grow over the next decade. SpaceX is asking how humanity can survive for the next thousand years. And, that is a pretty wild business plan.