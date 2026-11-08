On a high: Himachal’s landmark deal on Wildflower Hall

AFTER being embroiled in a legal battle for over two decades, the sprawling 100-acre colonial-era property of Hotel Wildflower Hall — perched on a hillock amidst deodar forests at Charabra, 12 km from Shimla — will continue to be run by the Oberoi Group (East India Hotels Ltd — EIHL) for the next 35 years.

The much-anticipated e-auction, through global tenders floated by the Himachal Government to invite top hotel groups for running the prime heritage property, saw the Oberoi Group settling for the terms and conditions. The new framework, which replaces the previous lopsided agreement between the state government and EIHL, is expected to generate substantial and sustained revenue for the state exchequer.

The historic property remains with the Oberoi Group under stringent accountability terms, marking a definitive end to one of Himachal Pradesh’s longest-running corporate legal battles.

About the property

Its rich history spans over a century. Wildflower Hall was built by Lord Kitchener, a former Commander-in-Chief of the British Indian army, in 1902 atop a hill in Charabra. After he returned to England in 1909, the property was bought by a British couple who ran it as a hotel.

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After Independence, the property was taken over by the Government of India and an agricultural training school was run here. In 1973, it was handed over to the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) to run a hotel.

In 1993, the building was gutted in a devastating fire. Following this, the state government partnered with EIHL to form a joint venture (Mashobra Resorts Ltd) to rebuild and operate a high-end luxury hotel.

Situated at an altitude of 8,250 feet, the hotel has 85 rooms with the charm and grandeur of an imposing colonial property, including the Lord Kitchener Suite having a four-poster bed and an ornate fireplace.

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The hotel has a spa, swimming pool, gymnasium, banquet halls and beautiful walking trails through the deodar forests.

Why the controversy

The Himachal Government and EIHL remained locked in a legal fight over the ownership of the premium property for well over two decades.

It was in February 2024, after almost 25 years of legal battle, that the Supreme Court ordered EIHL to hand Hotel Wildflower Hall back to the state government.

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The government was finally able to get possession of the hotel from EIHL on March 31, 2025. After gaining control, it allowed the Oberoi Group to run it till the formalities for leasing it out through global bids were complete.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted the striking economic windfall for the state exchequer. He said the government will generate almost Rs 2,000 crore in revenue during the entire licence period of 35 years. “Besides this, the government will get an upfront licence fee of Rs 24 crore and a committed minimum investment of Rs 50 crore in the hotel property. The Himachal Government has also received accruals of approximately Rs 400 crore from the property,” said Sukhu.

An official said the government had managed to secure an “unprecedented” revenue-sharing bid of 47.1 per cent of the Annual Gross Revenue. This is stated to be the highest-ever revenue-sharing bid in India for a transaction of this nature, he claimed.

“Our government will continue to adopt a transparent, accountable and result-oriented approach to ensure that the state’s resources and assets are utilised in the best interests of its people,” said Sukhu. The Chief Minister added that the successful e-auction marks a significant milestone in the state government’s efforts towards the optimal utilisation and commercial management of valuable public assets.

Courts and resolution

After the hotel being run in the colonial-era building by the HPTDC was gutted in 1993, the state government entered into an agreement with EIHL. A joint venture was floated for rebuilding and running a high-end hotel. The tie-up quickly soured.

The agreement was terminated by the Himachal Government in 2002 for breach of trust, leading to a legal battle fought right up to the Supreme Court. It was alleged that the EIHL failed to construct the hotel even after six years, incurring a penalty of Rs 2 crore for each year.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court appointed retired Justice RP Sethi as the arbitrator to settle the dispute on December 17, 2003. The arbitration award was given in favour of the state government on July 23, 2005, directing the EIHL to pay Rs 12 crore and the cost of the land within three months, failing which the state government would be entitled to take back the property.

The EIHL challenged the arbitration award on February 25, 2016, in the High Court, which was dismissed by a single judge. The EIHL consequently filed an arbitration appeal before a division bench of the High Court, which was dismissed on October 13, 2022.

The state government on June 30, 2023, filed an appeal in the High Court seeking control of the hotel on grounds that the EIHL had failed to perform its obligations as per the arbitration award of 2005.

On November 17, 2023, the High Court ordered EIHL to hand back the property to the state government, against which the EIHL filed a review petition. Finally, on January 5, 2024, the High Court dismissed the review petition filed by EIHL and ordered that the hotel be handed over to the state government within two months.

The EIHL moved the apex court against this order before the deadline of March 5 set by the High Court in its final order. The Supreme Court gave its verdict in favour of the state government in February 2024.

On October 25, 2025, the Sukhu Cabinet gave its approval for inviting global bids to run this premium heritage property.

Experts note that the resolution offers a blueprint for how states can reclaim distressed public-private partnerships without sacrificing operational excellence. By keeping the Oberoi Group at the helm, they point out, the resort retains its global prestige and clientele while an aggressive revenue-sharing model ensures direct benefits for the people of Himachal Pradesh.