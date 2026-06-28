Pitch report

In February-end this year, residents of the small village of Sheeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district were glued to their television sets, and the attention was focused on local hero Auqib Nabi. As the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team scripted history by clinching its maiden Ranji Trophy title at the Hubballi Cricket Ground in Karnataka, for Sheeri, the celebration was deeply personal. Auqib, the 29-year-old fast bowler from the village, emerged as the Player of the Series after an astonishing season.

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A few months after that historic win, Sheeri is witnessing a visible shift — all thanks to Auqib, who recently represented India A in Sri Lanka.

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“Since the victory, things have changed. Kids are more interested in cricket and they say if my son can win, they too can,” says Auqib’s father, Ghulam Nabi Dar. “People now stop to take photographs. I am known as Auqib’s father; I can see people recognising me and giving me immense respect because of my son.”

Led by Paras Dogra, the J&K team defeated powerhouse Karnataka to lift the coveted trophy. Coming 67 years after J&K’s Ranji debut, the extraordinary victory drew applause across the nation. It also marked a rare moment of unity in the UT, with praise pouring in for the team’s diverse composition, which brought together players from different districts and communities.

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Four months on, J&K opening batsman Shubham Khajuria notes that the impact is visible on the ground. “What we are seeing, especially in Jammu, is that parents are showing a lot of interest and making more efforts to help their children excel in cricket,” he says.

Until a few years ago, one of the major roadblocks for local cricketers was corporate backing. “Previously, the challenge was getting a positive response after approaching potential sponsors. Now, after the win, they are coming on their own and contacting me… that is the change,” he adds.

For Khajuria, the mission now is to sustain this momentum. “We want to continue on this journey and keep up our winning ways so the selectors can see the true scale of talent in Jammu and Kashmir.”

There has always been a craze for cricket in Kashmir, stretching from remote villages to major towns. “I think the passion for cricket in the Valley has few parallels. So many people play cricket here, and so many are actively involved in it,” says a local cricket promoter. He notes that promoters have recently started paying match fees to local players, further incentivising aspiring cricketers.

Parvez Rasool, the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to represent the Indian national side, agrees that the Ranji victory has created a positive impact. However, he credits the triumph to the foundation laid 15 years ago by the arrival of the late spinning legend, Bishan Singh Bedi, as the J&K coach. “It is not that someone wins the Ranji Trophy in one day; it takes years of hard work. Everyone will tell you that it started in 2011 when Bishan Singh Bedi came to coach J&K,” Rasool reflects.

He is also quick to praise the standout star of the season: “Auqib Nabi single-handedly won us the Ranji Trophy with the way he performed over the last two seasons. In my career spanning 15-17 years, I haven’t seen a fast bowler perform so consistently for any state.”

Despite the euphoria, challenges remain. The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has been marred by controversies and allegations of financial misappropriation over the past few years, with several matters reaching the courts. Former players argue that administrative infighting has severely damaged the sport’s local growth.

“Look at other associations. Himachal Pradesh has done so much. They have so many cricket grounds, but J&K is nowhere,” laments a local player, pointing out that the Valley is yet to host an Indian Premier League (IPL) or an international match.

Rasool hopes the newly elected body will address these gaps. “The cricket association is currently not holding district tournaments. I hope this changes. Players who give great performances need their efforts to reflect at a larger level, and that is where the JKCA must step up.”

Nisar Ahmad Khan, a prominent cricket promoter in South Kashmir who has famously brought high-profile players like Abhishek Sharma to play in the Valley, emphasises that the absence of training facilities is hindering youth development.

“There is immense talent in Kashmir, and the youth are eager to perform. However, they are forced to travel long distances just to enrol in academies. The focus must shift toward establishing training centres across multiple locations so these players can receive proper coaching right from a young age,” he says.

A cricket promoter from North Kashmir suggests that the government should work toward hosting IPL matches in the UT.

Javid Kitab, who recently assumed charge as the JKCA president, assures that cricket activities are now running normally and acknowledges that the Ranji victory has catalysed youth interest.

“Our focus now is to ensure that teams in other age groups also become champions and achieve the standards displayed by the seniors,” Kitab says. Conceding that there is immense scope for infrastructure development, he adds, “Cricket academies for young children are required. We will also work toward setting up international-level stadiums in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Meanwhile, Vivek Khajuria, secretary of the JKCA, highlights how the historic title has put the team on the cricketing map. “Every team now wants to play a match against us. Our primary focus is to ensure continuous improvement so that local talent can truly flourish.”

The Army, too, has been actively organising cricket leagues across various districts, drawing an enthusiastic response from local residents. These tournaments have fostered a unique environment where soldiers and civilians play side by side.

Last year, the Army organised cricket leagues in South Kashmir’s Pulwama, an area previously deeply affected by militancy. The matches attracted massive crowds and following this success, several other Army units followed suit, organising similar tournaments to engage the youth and promote peace through sports.