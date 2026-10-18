Punjab and Haryana High Court’s succeeds in reducing pendency

JUSTICE delayed is not merely justice denied; it is life diminished. A right secured after years of litigation may remain intact on paper, yet the uncertainty can hollow out its real value. The law may give a person back what is rightfully his. It cannot give him back the years he spent waiting for it.

It is this human dimension of judicial delay that lends significance to the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s recent success in reducing its pendency. After nearly six months during which the overall backlog remained virtually unchanged, the court has brought down the number of pending cases from 4,13,500 on July 1 to 4,04,217 on October 12 — a reduction of 9,283 cases in just over three months.

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At approximately 2.25 per cent, the decline may appear modest against the enormity of the accumulated caseload. Its importance, however, lies beyond the percentage. It represents a discernible reversal of stagnation and demonstrates that even a backlog of this magnitude can begin to recede when institutional attention is directed towards disposal.

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The figures for September are particularly encouraging. The High Court disposed of 21,644 cases against 17,871 fresh institutions, resulting in a net reduction of 3,773 cases during the month. Its case clearance rate — the ratio of disposals to fresh filings — stood at approximately 121 per cent. For the current year, the corresponding rate has been around 109 per cent, compared with 103 per cent last year.

These figures establish an important distinction. A court may dispose of thousands of cases, and yet make little headway against pendency if fresh filings arrive at an equal or greater pace. A clearance rate exceeding 100 per cent means the institution is not merely keeping up with new litigation; it is also reducing the burden inherited from previous years.

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Listing cases to deciding

The decline has coincided with a more disposal-oriented approach under Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, who assumed charge as Acting Chief Justice on June 1 and took oath as the Chief Justice in September.

Among the measures are shorter intervals between hearings, greater emphasis on filing responses in advance, closer attention to matters ready for adjudication and efforts to avoid unnecessary adjournments. Older cases and proceedings requiring priority have also received particular attention.

These changes address a difficulty familiar to litigants: a case may remain technically active for years without moving appreciably towards a decision. Each hearing produces another date, sometimes months away. Arguments are deferred, replies remain pending, and procedural steps consume time disproportionate to the controversy involved.

The High Court lists approximately 6,000 matters on a working day. That volume reflects an enormous institutional responsibility. Yet the effectiveness of a judicial system cannot be assessed by the number of matters appearing on its cause lists alone. The more meaningful question is how many of those matters move closer to final adjudication.

In some cases, matters that earlier received only a few dates over an entire year are now being listed at considerably shorter intervals. Where pleadings are complete and the controversy is ripe for determination, a succession of closely spaced hearings can make the difference between a dispute that remains pending and one that reaches a conclusion.

There is a larger principle at work here. The purpose of judicial intervention is not merely to set the process in motion, but to bring the dispute to an end.

Over the years, a recurring feature of litigation has been the disposal of petitions with directions to authorities to consider or decide representations. Such orders are entirely appropriate in cases where the authority must first exercise its statutory jurisdiction or examine the facts. But where the record is complete and the legal issue can properly be resolved by the court, a direction to reconsider the matter may sometimes prolong rather than conclude the underlying controversy.

The distinction is between disposing of a proceeding and resolving the dispute that brought the litigant to court. Both have their place in judicial administration, but the latter is ultimately the object of adjudication.

The emphasis on bringing matters to a substantive conclusion, wherever legally permissible, is consequently significant.

Time becomes part of justice

In the Anita Kushwaha versus Pushap Sudan case, the Supreme Court recognised access to justice as an essential facet of the rights guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. A speedy adjudicatory process forms an important component of meaningful access to justice.

The reasoning is compelling. Access to a court cannot be understood solely as the opportunity to institute proceedings. It must also encompass a reasonable opportunity to obtain a decision while that decision can still serve its purpose.

For an elderly litigant, time assumes an urgency that statistics cannot convey.

Consider the case of 90-year-old Nripendra Nath Aggarwal, involved in litigation concerning a property in Chandigarh. The civil suit before the Chandigarh district court — instituted in 2024 — has already witnessed 22 hearings, with the next hearing fixed for October 19.

The example does not invite any conclusion about the merits of the dispute or the reasons for the hearings. It illustrates a more fundamental concern: for someone in the ninth decade of life, the passage of even a few years can determine whether the eventual outcome has any practical meaning.

The High Court’s provision for listing cases involving senior citizens aged 86 and above in the urgent motion cause list is, therefore, a particularly meaningful measure. It acknowledges that the need for timely justice is not identical in every case. Age, vulnerability and the nature of the dispute can make delay especially consequential.

The court has also accorded priority to several other categories, including older cases, matters concerning persons with disabilities and juveniles, crimes against women, proceedings under the Prevention of Corruption Act, cases in which lower-court proceedings have been stayed and matters remanded by the Supreme Court.

Such prioritisation is not a departure from equal justice. Properly administered, it is an attempt to make equal access meaningful in circumstances where the consequences of waiting are unequal.

Decades-old cases

Figures reflected on the High Court’s Virtual Justice Clock show 98,241 cases pending for 11 to 20 years, another 24,410 pending for 21 to 30 years and 422 cases pending for more than three decades.

Together, these categories account for 1,23,073 cases that have remained in the judicial system for more than 10 years.

These numbers reveal a dimension of pendency that an overall total cannot capture. A recently instituted matter and a case pending for 25 years each count as one case in the aggregate. But their histories — and often their consequences for the parties — are vastly different.

A case that has remained unresolved for decades may have outlived the circumstances in which it arose. Witnesses may no longer be available. Documents may have become difficult to trace. Original litigants may have died. The backlog is measured in cases, but its persistence is measured in years of unresolved rights and obligations.

This is why the High Court’s renewed attention to older matters is important. Cases instituted up to the year 2000 have been identified for priority consideration, while matters dating back to 1995 and earlier are being placed in the urgent motion cause list.

The challenge is not simply to reduce the aggregate pendency while the oldest cases continue to wait. It is to ensure that the improvement reaches the deeper layers of the backlog.

Maintaining the gains

The achievement must also be considered against the High Court’s institutional constraints. With a sanctioned strength of 85 judges, its working strength has stood at 64, leaving 21 vacancies. Nine additional judges were appointed in August, but the demands on the institution remain substantial.

Judicial vacancies matter because the disposal of cases cannot be separated from the capacity to hear them. The court must deal not only with its inherited backlog but also with a continuing stream of fresh civil, criminal, constitutional and administrative litigation. Yet the recent figures show that capacity is not determined by numbers alone. Listing practices, preparation of cases, timely completion of pleadings, effective use of hearing time and sustained attention to matters ready for judgment can all influence the pace of disposal.

The recent gains deserve recognition precisely because they have emerged despite these constraints. The question now is one of continuity. A single month of high disposals can be encouraging. A sustained period in which disposals regularly exceed fresh institutions can change the trajectory of an institution.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court’s reduction in pendency shows that stagnation need not be accepted as inevitable. For the litigant, the ultimate measure of success is the arrival of a decision while the right being asserted still matters.

Justice must not only be done. It must arrive in time to make a difference.