Railways must implement SC verdict on insurance in letter & spirit

BY directing the Indian Railways to offer accident insurance to offline ticket purchasers too, the Supreme Court has sought to put an end to a decade-old discriminatory practice followed by the Railways. For almost 10 months now, the apex court has repeatedly been advising the Railways to devise a mechanism to extend the insurance option, limited at present to only online purchasers, to all other passengers buying tickets at the reservation counters. This time, irked by the Railways’ failure to comply, the Supreme Court, in its order of October 6, has set a deadline of October 27 for it (Union of India vs Radha Yadav) to adhere to the directions.

This is a highly welcome development. However, in order to protect consumer interest, the Supreme Court has to ensure that (a) the Railways fully comply with its directions and extend the optional insurance scheme to all passengers, particularly those who travel in non-reserved or general compartments and form the bulk of the long-distance travellers; (b) the insured amount, which is just Rs 10 lakh in case of death and permanent disability, is increased to at least Rs 1 crore, along with a proportionate increase in compensation for injuries and hospitalisation, particularly given the huge premium that the insurance companies will collect from the substantial increase in premium collection and the decreasing number of railway accidents; and (c) the Railways must monitor the scheme, particularly the claim settlement process. Having offered the scheme, it cannot abdicate its responsibility by saying that the contract is only between the insurer and the passenger.

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I must make it clear here that this optional insurance is in addition to the strict liability of the Railways in case of any accident or untoward incident resulting in death or injury, mandated under Sections 123,124, 124A of the Railways Act. While the compensation for death and permanent disability is Rs 8 lakh, that for injuries and hospitalisation varies, depending on the severity. I must also mention that Section 128 of the Railways Act makes it clear that these will not affect the right of any person to claim compensation payable under any contract or policy of insurance.

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The optional insurance policy for train passengers was first introduced from September 1, 2016, but only for confirmed/RAC e-bookings made on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) portal, with a premium of 92 paise per passenger per trip. The sum assured was Rs 10 lakh for death and total permanent disability, Rs 7.5 lakh for permanent partial disability, Rs 2 lakh for hospitalisation and Rs 10,000 for transportation of mortal remains.

The government had tied up with three private insurers for this purpose.

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Subsequently, to promote e-ticketing, the Railways made the insurance free from December 10, 2016. It was offered for all passenger classes on all trains except passenger trains and suburban trains. Those booking reserved tickets through railway reservation counters and those travelling on unreserved tickets were not entitled to it. From October 2018, the premium was revised to 49 paise inclusive of all taxes and collected from passengers as an optional insurance. From February 17, 2024, it was revised to 45 paise.

Restricting the insurance to only one set of passengers was patently unfair and discriminatory, particularly given the fact that a bulk of passengers, who need it the most, travel in unreserved and general compartments. In the horrific Balasore (Odisha) triple train collision on June 2, 2023, where 296 passengers died and over 1,200 were injured, most of the affected were those in general seating and unreserved coaches, who did not have the benefit of additional insurance.

Let us look at the huge profit that the insurers will make with the additional premium when the insurance is extended to all passengers. According to media reports quoting RTI activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur, in 2019, private insurers received Rs 46 crore in the previous two years from the premium paid by IRCTC (when it was free for passengers) and passengers, and the payout was just Rs 7 crore in claims. During this period, 206 claims were received, of which 72 were rejected. During the 2016-17 and 2017-18 financial years, the number of passengers who booked online was 37.31 crore and 43.4 crore, respectively.

From June 2025 to June 2026, the number of reserved train tickets booked online went up to 57.9 crore, with only 7.18 crore booked through railway counters. At roughly 1.75 passengers per ticket, it works out to 113.89 crore reserved passengers during this period, which is a small number compared to the total number of railway passengers. During the 2025-26 financial year, the Railways carried 741 crore passengers. Over 50 per cent of them are said to be suburban passengers. Even if you leave them out of the insurance net, it is still a huge number, fetching the insurers considerable revenue (roughly Rs 150 crore per annum), making a strong case for increasing the coverage to Rs 1 crore, particularly with the number of accidents coming down.

In 2024-25, there were 31 accidents resulting in 18 deaths and 92 injuries. The following year, there were 16 accidents leading to 17 deaths and 27 injuries.

In August 2025, the government informed Parliament that during the previous five years, 333 claims had been settled with a payout of Rs 27.22 crore. But there was no information on the time taken for settlement or claims rejected. In fact, only recently, the Bhopal District Consumer Commission had to intervene in a case where the widow of a passenger who died while entraining in 2020 was denied the insured amount, despite having bought the insurance. All this calls for close monitoring of the scheme by the Railways.

— The writer is a consumer affairs expert