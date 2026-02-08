SC order on sanitary pads will improve well-being of girls, check absenteeism and dropout rate

By declaring menstrual health as a constitutional right guaranteed under Article 21 and directing all schools to mandatorily provide free, biodegradable sanitary napkins and gender-segregated, functional toilets, the Supreme Court has truly triggered a reform in the country’s education system. A reform that promises to not only improve the health and well-being of adolescent school-going girls, but also put a stop to menstruation-related absenteeism and check the dropout rate.

In fact, the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment (Dr Jaya Thakur vs Government of India), delivered on January 30, goes well beyond schools and paves the way for alleviating ‘menstrual poverty’ in the society and upholding the right of women to health, privacy and dignity. By bringing menstrual health under the ambit of Right to Life guaranteed under the Constitution, the order makes it obligatory on the part of employers to ensure availability of free sanitary pads and hygienically maintained toilets for women workers. It also makes it mandatory for the government to enforce this constitutional right of women.

The apex court’s verdict, warning both private and government schools of stringent consequences for non-compliance, also underscores once again what the courts have said many times in the past — that the duty of schools does not end with imparting education. It extends to ensuring the safety, security, dignity, privacy and well-being of students.

Given the importance of the order, parents’ associations should become pro-active and force schools — both private and government — to implement the directives fully. They should also haul up schools which do not comply with the order within three months for contempt or willful disobedience of the court’s directions.

Non-adherence to the order would not only mean violation of the constitutional rights of the students, but also contravention of human rights.

This order, in fact, complements several earlier orders of the Supreme Court on pupils’ safety and well-being. While some of them have come in response to public interest litigations filed by individuals or NGOs following a major tragedy, some have been taken up by the court suo motu.

In 1997, the Supreme Court took suo motu notice of a major school bus tragedy in Delhi caused by gross overloading and over- speeding, resulting in the death of 30 children. The guidelines issued in 1997 and 1998 by the apex court on safe transportation of children (MC Mehta vs Union of India) have now been incorporated under the Motor Vehicles Rules by all the states and UTs.

On April 13, 2009, the Supreme Court directed states and UTs to ensure that all schools comply strictly with the National Building Code of India, 2005, particularly Part IV on Fire and Life Safety, aimed at fire prevention, protection and safe evacuation. The court verdict was in response to a public interest litigation seeking fire safety norms in schools, following the devastating Kumbakonam school fire in Tamil Nadu that killed 90 children.

“Educating a child requires more than a teacher and a blackboard, or a classroom and a book. The Right to Education requires that a child studies in a quality school, and a quality school certainly should pose no threat to a child’s safety,” the court observed in its judgment (Avinash Mehrotra vs Union of India).

On September 24, 2024, in response to a writ petition filed by the Bachpan Bachao Andolan, the Supreme Court directed all states and UTs to adopt the Guidelines on School Safety and Security, framed by the Department of Education, Government of India, in 2021 and ensure conformity by all schools. If strictly adhered to, these guidelines will prevent physical, mental and sexual abuse of children and ensure their complete safety and security while at school as well as during travel on school buses.

The guidelines also hold the school managements fully accountable for lapses. The guidelines have their origin in the brutal murder of a seven-year-old student at Ryan International School in Gurugram in 2017 and the subsequent directions from the Supreme Court to the Union government to formulate compressive guidelines on the responsibilities of schools vis-a-vis child safety. On July 25, 2025, the Supreme Court declared mental health as an integral component of Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution and issued detailed guidelines aimed at preventing suicides in educational institutions.

The guidelines must be implemented by all educational institutions, including coaching centres, the court said (Sukdeb Saha vs The State of Andhra Pradesh).

These are all extremely important orders meant to protect students but given the track record of educational institutions in respect of compliance, parents need to be extremely vigilant. If there is no parents’ association in the school in which your child studies, make sure that there is one, by bringing together parents.

The school management has an obligation to not only impart quality education, but also ensure a healthy, secure and safe environment for students. Their failure to do so has led to many tragedies. Let us make every effort to prevent these.

— The writer is a consumer affairs expert