Stalemate in Ladakh

NEARLY 12 hours before Ladakh’s leaders were scheduled to meet officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi on October 22 for a follow-up discussion, a series of surprise orders issued by the UT administration caught many in the cold desert region off-guard.

From announcing panchayat elections — the first since November 2018 — to dissolving the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, and notifying 100 elected constituencies for the eight hill councils in the Union Territory, the decisions added fuel to the ongoing debate over restoring and strengthening local governance.

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Days earlier, a high-stakes meeting between Ladakh leaders and MHA officials in Leh had ended inconclusively. The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) rejected the Centre’s draft proposal, alleging that the government had backtracked on commitments made during the negotiations in May.

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As part of efforts to address Ladakh’s longstanding demands, particularly for constitutional safeguards, the MHA has been holding talks with representatives from the Union Territory. However, the negotiations have not led to a breakthrough, with the LAB and KDA expressing disappointment and accusing the Centre of failing to make any substantive progress on Ladakh’s key demands.

“The Home Ministry is now suddenly going back on its promises made to the people of Ladakh, especially during the May 22 talks,” said LAB chairman Dorjey Lakruk. “We don’t know what has changed from May to October that this backtracking is taking place.”

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Amid ongoing negotiations and preparations by the UT administration for the November polls, the sudden restructuring of local governance has deepened confusion on the ground, the leaders claim. Lakruk alleged that the administration was acting unilaterally, issuing “disjointed orders” while the core issues remain unaddressed. “We have no idea what is running through their minds and what they want to do.”

Prior to the election announcement, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena announced the creation of Sankoo district, taking Ladakh’s total number of districts to eight. Five districts were established earlier this year.

Gelek Phunchok, convenor of the LAB, argued that while elections are being announced, Ladakh’s key demands remain sidelined. “Our people are asking for neither empty promises nor endless meetings, but dignity, constitutional protection, democratic rights, and the power to shape their own future,” he said.

Phunchok added that the failure to hold the scheduled October 22 meeting and the absence of a fresh date for the sub-committee talks had eroded public trust and stoked anxiety. “The people of Ladakh fear that their genuine aspirations are being diluted through regional and district-level divisions, and the extension of LAHDCs, without meaningful empowerment,” he warned.

Historian Nawang Tsering Shakspo called the emergence of multiple organisations amid the stalemate an unfortunate development for a historically peaceful region. “It is a very sparsely populated region, and to have so many competing organisations is not a healthy development,” he said.

Shakspo laid the blame squarely on the Centre. “When the Government of India started the talks, they must have had some conclusion in mind. But now there is no resolution, and people are fighting among themselves. These talks have been going on for the last five or six years. How long can people tolerate this? The Centre has not been able to resolve the issue in a small region like Ladakh despite its strategic importance. In the long run, this will lead to widespread dissatisfaction.”

He cautioned that the creation of new districts and administrative sub-divisions risks triggering local friction. Citing Zanskar’s newly granted district status, he noted that residents are already demanding a separate Regional Transport Office (RTO) and distinct vehicle registration series instead of the existing Kargil (LA-1) and Leh (LA-2) codes.

“These small things will keep escalating. Soon, people will demand separate tourism departments and taxi unions, reviving old regional divides,” Shakspo told The Tribune.

Adding a fresh political dimension to the deadlock, a new group has emerged under the leadership of former LAB chairman Thupstan Chhewang. However, the LAB alleged that this faction was engineered by the authorities to undermine the existing leadership and derail the dialogue process with the Centre.

Agitation ‘an option’

LAB chairman Dorjey Lakruk said the LAB and KDA might resort to a mass agitation “if the Centre continued to deviate from its promises”. Stating that the leadership was awaiting a response from the MHA and hoped that a fresh round of talks would be convened soon, Lakruk said if the Centre failed to call a meeting, “the groups would have little option” but to launch an agitation. “What form the agitation will take will be discussed by the two groups, the LAB and the KDA,” he said.

Lakruk also criticised the administrative restructuring, arguing that multiplying institutions — “panchayats, councillors and many other bodies” — for a population of roughly 300,000 is part of a “divide-and-rule” strategy. “Now that we have eight districts, regional rifts are bound to emerge,” he alleged.

The BJP’s Ladakh unit, however, said that things were moving in the right direction. Tashi Gyalson, former Chief Executive Councillor of the LAHDC, Leh, defended the developments, saying the creation of new districts and other administrative measures should be viewed positively. “We have eight districts now, and there used to be so much fighting over even one district. We were fighting for a Union Territory and struggling to get basic rights,” he said. “It is all moving in the right direction.”

Gyalson acknowledged a communication gap, saying there was a need to explain the Centre’s proposals and decisions more clearly to the people. “Apparently, there is a need to explain things in a better way,” he noted. He said perceptions differed among people in Ladakh, with some believing that the Centre had already done a great deal for the region and questioning the need for further confrontation. On the ongoing negotiations, Gyalson called for a “rational approach” and urged Ladakh’s leaders to engage “constructively” with the Centre.

“We need to trust the government. Those who constituted the High-Powered Committee (HPC) are talking to Ladakh. One needs to understand that grievances are being heard and talks are underway,” he said.

Even as local leaders await a formal invitation to resume talks, the Ladakh administration maintains that the Union government remains “fully committed to finding a political solution at the earliest”. It expressed disappointment that its latest draft proposal was “rubbished” by the local leadership within two hours of its receipt.

On the streets of Leh, meanwhile, there is a growing sense that the “politicisation” of talks is hurting the larger Ladakh cause. “We have a small population, and we need our land to be protected. No outsider should be allowed to buy our land. The biggest fear is demographic change and we had entrusted this responsibility to our leaders, but it hurts to see them fighting among themselves while no conclusion is being reached,” said Tundup Stanzin, a driver by profession.