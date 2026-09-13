TechTonic: Apple unfolds its most expensive iPhone

Apple’s ‘Surprise and Shine’ event on September 9 delivered exactly the surprise Apple had been saving — a foldable iPhone that costs Rs 2,99,900 before you even reach the top storage tier. The iPhone Duo was the star of the night, joined by the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, which also got pricier. Apple has finally entered Samsung’s foldable territory, but it has done so in unmistakably Apple fashion. Late, polished and very, very expensive.

A new CEO’s big first act

The event was John Ternus’ first major product keynote as Apple CEO after succeeding Tim Cook on September 1. But the leadership change was almost overshadowed by the hardware. Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, its first foldable, the iPhone Duo, new Apple Watches and AirPods 5. The regular iPhone 18 was conspicuously absent and is expected to arrive later, alongside other more affordable models.

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Pro twins step up

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for 256GB, while the Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900. Both go on pre-order from September 12 and hit stores on September 18. Storage runs all the way to 2TB, with the top Pro Max reaching Rs 3,29,900.

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Camera: The biggest photographic change is a 48MP Fusion Main camera with a variable aperture. The aperture can physically adjust to control the amount of light entering the lens, giving photographers more flexibility with portraits and difficult lighting.

New chip: The A20 Pro uses 2nm technology. Apple says its six-core CPU is up to 20 per cent faster than the previous generation, while its seven-core GPU is up to 40 per cent faster. A dual 16-core Neural Engine is aimed at on-device AI, while a new vapour chamber helps maintain performance during gaming and AI tasks.

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Dynamic Island and battery: The Dynamic Island is smaller, but battery life gets a serious boost. Apple rates the Pro Max for up to 45 hours of video playback.

Duo, the thinnest-ever iPhone

The iPhone Duo opens like a book. Open it up and you get a 7.6-inch folding OLED display, 50 per cent larger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max’s screen. Fold it shut and there is a 5.4-inch outer display for everyday phone use.

Design: At just 5.2mm thick when open, the Duo is Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet. It weighs 254 gm and uses a titanium frame and hinge cover. It is also IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

Camera: The Duo gets a 48MP Dual Fusion system with a 48MP main and 48MP ultra-wide camera. You can use the main cameras for selfies while seeing yourself on the outer screen, or prop the phone at an angle and shoot without holding it.

New chip: The Duo uses the same A20 Pro as the 18 Pro models. A vapour chamber helps control heat, while the dual-battery design is built around the demands of two screens.

Battery: Apple promises up to 31 hours of video playback when using the inner display and up to 44 hours using the outer screen.

Price: The Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 for 256GB, rises to Rs 3,24,900 for 512GB and Rs 3,74,900 for 1TB. The 2TB model costs Rs 4,49,900.

Yes, Apple has managed to make a phone that costs more than many laptops.

Duo vs Galaxy Z Fold8

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 starts at Rs 1,79,999 in India, which makes it Rs 1,19,901 cheaper than the entry-level Duo. Samsung’s foldable has a 7.6-inch inner screen, a slightly larger 5.5-inch outer display, a 4,800mAh battery and up to 1TB storage. It weighs 201 grams, considerably less than the 254-gm Duo.

Samsung’s advantage: Experience. Samsung has been refining foldables for years, while Apple is arriving late to the party.

Apple’s advantage: Ecosystem. The Duo brings Apple’s hardware, iOS, Apple Intelligence and services together in a format designed specifically for multitasking.

Why so expensive?

Counterpoint Research says smartphone memory prices jumped sharply in 2026 as AI data centres soaked up supplies of high-performance memory. The A20 Pro’s 2nm manufacturing process also costs more. But rising costs are only part of the story. The $100 increase in the US starting prices of both Pro models is evidence of that approach.

The supporting cast

The Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 also arrived with upgraded health features. AirPods 5 brought improved noise cancellation, adaptive audio and live translation.

Real test ahead

Apple has finally built the foldable iPhone. The harder part is convincing people that it is worth Rs 2,99,900. That is the gamble behind ‘Surprise and Shine’. Apple is not chasing Samsung on price, or experience. It is betting that the pull of the iPhone, iOS and its ecosystem can make a two-year-old idea feel new enough to command a decent car’s price.

If buyers bite, Apple may turn foldables from a niche gadget into a must-have iPhone. If they baulk, Samsung gets to say something it has rarely heard from Apple — we got there first and we did it for less.