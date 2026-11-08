TechTonic: Giving a second life to your old phone

Your new smartphone may have a sharper camera, a brighter screen and enough AI tricks to make your head spin. But what about the phone you upgraded from? Before consigning it to a dusty drawer or selling it for peanuts, consider giving it a second job.

That old Android or iPhone can become a security camera, a navigation device or even a dedicated music player. Here are six easy ways to make it useful again.

Surveillance camera

Want to keep an eye on your home while you’re at work or out shopping? Your old phone can double as a security camera, saving you the expense of buying a separate device. Install a surveillance app such as AlfredCamera or IP Webcam on both your old phone and your current one. Pair the devices by following the app’s instructions, then position the old phone where you want to monitor activity.

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You can watch the live feed on your current phone and, depending on the app and subscription plan, receive alerts when movement is detected. All you need is a working camera and a Wi-Fi connection. A SIM card is generally unnecessary.

Place the phone on a stable stand, connect it to a power source and avoid overheating. Remember, it can be an extra pair of eyes, but not a replacement for a proper security system.

Offline navigation device

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If your current phone is busy handling calls, messages and music while you drive, let your old one take charge of navigation. It is particularly useful for road trips and unfamiliar routes, while saving your primary phone’s battery.

Connect the old phone to Wi-Fi at home, open Google Maps and download the map of your destination or surrounding area. Once saved, it can guide you along routes without an active Internet connection, as long as your journey stays within the downloaded area. Live traffic updates and alternative routes, however, won’t be available offline. Mount the phone securely, set your route before starting and keep the screen visible without obstructing your view. You can even leave it permanently configured for navigation.

Just don’t fiddle with it while driving.

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Upgrade your webcam

Does your laptop’s webcam make you look as though you’re attending a meeting from a CCTV control room? Your old phone might offer a better alternative. Install an app such as Camo or DroidCam on your phone and computer. Follow the pairing instructions, place the phone on a small tripod or stand and select it as the camera in your video-calling software. These apps work with popular platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams.

Whether it is an office meeting, an online class or a video for Instagram, your phone’s rear camera could deliver better picture quality than your laptop’s built-in webcam.

Dedicated media player

Music lovers, here’s a simple idea. Turn your old phone into a permanent music player. Connect it to a Bluetooth speaker, car stereo or home audio system, and you have a dedicated device for music and podcasts. Install your preferred streaming app, such as Spotify or YouTube Music, and create playlists for different moods — workout anthems, relaxing evenings or long drives to the hills. You can also store music files on the device.

If you have a compatible paid subscription, download songs and podcasts for offline listening. Alternatively, transfer music files you already own and play them without using mobile data.

DIY dashcam

Why spend thousands on a dashcam when you already have a camera sitting in your drawer? Mount your old phone securely on the windscreen or dashboard, and it can record the road ahead. The footage could prove useful in the event of an accident, a traffic dispute or an insurance claim.

Android users can try Droid Dashcam, while iPhone owners can explore Dashcam Recorder. These apps offer video recording features, with some supporting loop recording, which automatically replaces older footage when storage runs low.

Depending on the app, you can also record GPS location and timestamps.

A word of caution: Continuous recording can make phones hot, particularly during summertime. Keep the device away from direct sunlight, switch off the screen when possible and use a suitable car charger.

Digital filing cabinet

Your old phone can help organise the digital clutter scattered across your computer, email and messaging apps. Use it to store photographs, PDFs, scanned certificates, recipes, e-books and other files you may need later. Create folders such as documents, travel, photos and receipts to keep everything organised.

Transfer files using a USB cable, Bluetooth or a wireless file-sharing tool. Android users with supported Windows computers can also use Microsoft’s Phone Link and Link to Windows for file transfers.

Think of it as a small, portable filing cabinet that keeps less-used files off your everyday phone. However, don’t make it your only backup. Keep another copy of important documents on a computer, external drive or trusted cloud service.

Before repurposing your device, remove unnecessary apps, install available software updates and secure it with a passcode. If you eventually decide to sell or give it away, back up your data and perform a factory reset.

Your old smartphone may have lost its place in your pocket, but it hasn’t lost its usefulness. Give it a second job. After all, why buy another gadget when one is already waiting in your drawer?