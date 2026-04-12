TechTonic: The trendsetter-50 years on Apple continues to shape how tech evolves

On April 1, Apple Inc. turned 50. In tech years, that’s practically ancient. And yet, Apple remains the yardstick. Not always the biggest, not always the first, but almost always the one that others end up chasing. Apple’s real story isn’t about survival, it’s about influence. For five decades, Apple hasn’t just competed in the tech industry, it has repeatedly reset the direction of it. And perhaps the clearest proof? Its rivals, from Microsoft to Samsung Electronics to Google, have often found themselves reacting to Apple’s moves.