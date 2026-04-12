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Home / In-Depth / TechTonic: The trendsetter-50 years on Apple continues to shape how tech evolves
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TechTonic: The trendsetter-50 years on Apple continues to shape how tech evolves

Five decades on, Apple continues to shape how technology evolves, often forcing competitors to rethink their strategies

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Gagandeep Arora
Updated At : 03:12 AM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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From doing away with physical keyboards to introducing tablets, Apple has always paved the way in the tech race. AI generated image

On April 1, Apple Inc. turned 50. In tech years, that’s practically ancient. And yet, Apple remains the yardstick. Not always the biggest, not always the first, but almost always the one that others end up chasing. Apple’s real story isn’t about survival, it’s about influence. For five decades, Apple hasn’t just competed in the tech industry, it has repeatedly reset the direction of it. And perhaps the clearest proof? Its rivals, from Microsoft to Samsung Electronics to Google, have often found themselves reacting to Apple’s moves.

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