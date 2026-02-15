The Anthropic effect: New AI systems are threatening entry-level tech jobs in India

Artificial intelligence is widely expected to mark the biggest turning point in human history, influencing employment, technology, governance and the future of global economies. At the centre of this fast-evolving landscape are companies like Anthropic, an AI research firm that has swiftly positioned itself among the key players in the global AI race.

With the release of its latest model, Claude Opus 4.6, along with enterprise tools such as Claude Cowork, the company has accelerated AI adoption while triggering debates around job losses, online safety and governance, especially in emerging digital economies like India.

Claude Cowork, which automates work traditionally handled by niche SaaS (Software as a Service) platforms, has intensified disruption fears. Industry observers have dubbed the impact a “SaaSpocalypse”, as AI-driven automation wiped billions off global SaaS valuations, with ripple effects visible in Indian tech stocks.

Fast-moving systems

Anthropic is an artificial intelligence company founded by former researchers from OpenAI. It develops AI systems designed to perform tasks such as writing, coding, research and data analysis. The company also studies how AI should behave. If AI is a fast-moving vehicle, Anthropic says its work examines the guardrails, traffic rules and risk management around it, not just the engine.

Its research emphasises safety, system reliability and responsible deployment. Yet, critics question if this focus masks aggressive expansion. As Anthropic races ahead, its safety claims face real-world tests.

Anthropic’s AI assistants are called Claude models. Each version has grown more capable. It is able to write reports, generate code, analyse long documents and assist customer workflows.

Claude Opus 4.6 advances in three areas: stronger reasoning, the ability to process very large documents and more natural responses. Tasks that once required teams of analysts, writers or coders can now be handled by one AI system in minutes.

SaaS companies take a hit

SaaS companies deliver software online through subscriptions similar to renting an app instead of buying it. Businesses access tools via browsers while providers manage updates, storage and maintenance.

Claude and similar AI systems are shaking up this model in multiple ways.

One AI replacing many tools: Earlier, firms used separate apps for marketing emails, customer chats and analytics dashboards. Now one artificial intelligence interface can handle all three. Fewer tools, fewer subscriptions.

Custom software without coding: Claude Opus 4.6 threatens them by letting users build custom tools fast. Why pay monthly for rigid software when AI codes your own in hours? It’s a major shift in cost-sensitive markets like India.

Customer support automation: AI assistants can manage chats, emails, refunds and complaints. For SaaS firms selling support platforms, this creates direct competition as companies consider replacing software suites with AI agents.

Expanding AI boundaries

The disruption story, however, goes beyond SaaS or any single AI model. AI is expanding into a foundational layer across industries. It is evolving from tool to co-worker, drafting reports, writing code and assisting decisions. Productivity rises, but routine roles face pressure.

Demand is shifting toward creativity, critical thinking and AI supervision, while task-based roles erode.

Research, financial summaries and legal drafts that took days can now be produced in minutes. Small businesses can access enterprise-grade marketing, accounting and design capabilities.

There are misinformation risks too. AI-generated deepfakes, fake news and synthetic voices complicate digital trust. Large datasets also raise questions around consent and misuse.

Governments are racing to frame AI laws on liability, bias and copyright. Healthcare, law, education and finance are all seeing early structural shifts.

The big worry — Jobs

In India, AI tools like Claude Opus 4.6 are speeding up work while threatening routine roles. Estimates suggest 25-35 lakh IT and BPO jobs could face disruption from coding bots and automation. TCS cut 30,000 positions in 2025, with net IT hiring nearing zero.

Employability drops to 56 per cent without AI skills, even as India holds 16 per cent of global AI talent. The shift toward high-skill roles is urgent, making reskilling critical for workforce survival.

Industry voices reflect both optimism and caution. Mansher Singh Growar, founder and CEO of Bhejo Logistics, believes consolidation is inevitable. “Clients earlier paid for five tools. Now they ask if one AI layer can do everything. Pricing pressure on SaaS is real.”

Lovejot Singh Chhabra, director at Cyber Defence Intelligence, says Big Tech holds the edge because “AI is ultimately a data game. Companies running search, social media and cloud platforms sit on massive datasets”. He adds that AI growth is happening at an insane pace, with 60-70 tools being launched daily, warning that 40-50 per cent of task-based roles could face near-term pressure.

Software engineer Kunal Verma echoes workforce anxiety. “AI tools now write code, debug errors and build features faster than us. Entry-level roles are shrinking sharply,” he says.

What lies ahead

The next phase of AI expansion will unfold across three fronts:

Integration, not isolation: AI will embed into finance, HR, supply chains and governance systems.

Regulation will tighten: Countries, including India, are expected to frame AI accountability laws.

Reskilling becomes urgent: Workers must adapt to AI-assisted workflows rather than compete with them.

For SaaS firms, survival may depend on becoming AI-first platforms. For employees, relevance may depend on learning to manage and audit AI systems. Artificial intelligence is no longer a distant wave, it is active infrastructure reshaping software, businesses and economies. Companies like Anthropic illustrate the speed of this transition, but the implications extend far beyond any single firm or model.

The disruption is real and how quickly businesses, workers and policymakers adapt will determine who leads and who lags in the AI decade.