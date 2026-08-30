The CJP’S citizen fix for schools

THE most revealing aspect about India’s latest school campaign may not be the broken toilet, missing bench or no building. It is what happens after the camera arrives, and leaves.

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Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign began as a citizen audit of government schools. It has since travelled from Gen-Z protests to Gen-Alpha protests for their classrooms, forcing governments to respond, and raising a larger question — who holds the state accountable when it already knows what is wrong?

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A government school in Santuk Pimpri, Maharashtra, provided the opening scene. On August 15, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke began the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign with a social audit, checking drinking water, toilets, benches, windows and other basics. Within days, repair work began and the school got its first computer. A checklist acquired its first before-and-after picture. But the story was already bigger than one school.

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The campaign followed the month-long student mobilisation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where Gen-Z protesters made education accountability a political demand. On July 25, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, and the Centre accepted the other demands, including withdrawal of cases against protesters. The agitation ended, but its political vocabulary did not.

‘School Thik Karo’ took that vocabulary to villages. If young people could force a national education issue into the political centre, CJP wanted citizens to do the same with schools. Dipke announced a nationwide social audit exercise, asking parents, residents and village leaders to inspect schools, record deficiencies and share standardised assessments.

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The first audit in Hingoli found inadequate drinking water, benches, toilets, windows and other facilities. The campaign then spread through Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, West Bengal, Delhi and Telangana, with volunteers and supporters making their own inspections.

But CJP was no longer the sole producer of evidence. Schoolchildren and parents began turning their own grievances into protests. In Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, about 300 children and parents marched several kilometres with the National Flag to the collectorate, demanding a paved road to their school. The children were described as Gen Alpha who got support from CJP.

The campaign seemed more like a relay. CJP made the call, citizens supplied evidence, children carried grievances into public space, and governments responded.

Saurav Das, CJP’s co-convenor, describes the campaign’s logic bluntly: “Everything is solvable, yet they don’t solve it.” His argument is that the deficiencies are not hidden from the block education officer, district education officer or the minister, but what is missing is pressure. CJP says it wants to find that pressure as they are working like a pressure group.

That distinction matters. The campaign is not discovering what the state does not know; it is trying to make governments and political parties act on what the administration has allowed to remain routine.

Rajasthan became the sharpest test. CJP volunteers, along with its leader, visiting a government primary school in Rampura-Kanwarpura near Jaipur were confronted in a violent clash. FIRs followed. CJP alleged political interference, while critics questioned its confrontational methods. Yet, the outcome was followed by state action as Rajasthan disclosed that 611 government schools had no building of their own, while 2,047 lacked toilets and 1,049 drinking water facilities. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced a three-year Rs 12,500-crore budget for revamping schools in the state.

West Bengal showed the human cost of the citizen audit culture. After CJP volunteer Sheikh Abdul Hafiz inspected a Bankura government school, he and his father were allegedly assaulted; his father died two days later. CJP alleged BJP’s involvement. The police confirmed the assault, but disputed its link to the death. Eight persons were arrested, of which one is a BJP leader. It was at this point that the school audit reflected personal risk and political conflict.

In Maharashtra, CJP inspections in Latur and Mumbai flagged deficiencies regarding toilets, drinking water, benches, teachers, and safety. The Latur inspection led to an FIR against Dipke and others over alleged unauthorised entry and disruption. In Mumbai and Delhi, authorities barred people from entering municipal schools without permission. Yet, the state also began reviewing infrastructure as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed ministers and ruling party MLAs to monitor repairs, while officials were asked to assess facilities across districts.

The contradictions are the story. The state is simultaneously saying it has the machinery to inspect schools and demonstrating that political pressure can accelerate action. CJP is simultaneously claiming to be a civic pressure group and using political tactics to create that pressure.

Ashutosh Ranka, CJP’s co-convenor, sees the larger goal differently: “The culture of accountability has to come in at every level. The culture of working like active citizens has to come in at every level.”

The campaign, in his words, succeeds only when people do not wait for the CJP, but ask about the schools themselves.

Its reach is no longer measured only by schools visited by the CJP’s core team. Supporters are filming schools near their homes. Parents are questioning facilities. Children are protesting. The issue is migrating from an organisation to an ecosystem. But an ecosystem built on exposure has its own test: what happens after the camera leaves?

Aafreen Nawaz, CJP’s national secretary, says, “CJP tries to return to schools but often finds the administration more guarded after the first visit. The aim is not that a video gets viral for two days; the campaign wishes to make the system answerable.”

CJP’s Ratna Singh puts the institutional question more starkly: “A government school should not need a group like CJP to discover that there are no proper facilities.”

This is where ‘School Thik Karo’ becomes more than a catalogue of failing schools. It is more of an experiment to find whether social audit can become a substitute for absent accountability and then, perhaps, make itself unnecessary.

If Rajasthan’s spending, Maharashtra’s repair reviews and the response to school protests prove durable, the campaign will show that pressure can move a system. If they are only short bursts of repair after viral videos, it will demonstrate something more troubling — the system responds more quickly to embarrassment than to responsibility; fear of disgrace outweighs professional duty. The unexpected achievement of ‘School Thik Karo’, therefore, may not be that CJP has inspected schools. It is that a question once belonging to education departments — “What is happening inside the school?” — is increasingly being asked by the children who go there.

Once citizens begin asking such questions themselves, the political challenge changes. The government is no longer being asked merely to fix a school. It is now being asked why citizens had to come looking for the problem in the first place.

Setting the agenda

SAURAV DAS, CJP co-convenor

What is the campaign really trying to change?

Everything is solvable, yet they don’t solve it. The deficiencies are known; what changes the equation is political pressure.

ASHUTOSH RANKA, CJP co-convenor

What happens after the cameras leave?

If the only outcome is a video that gets circulated for two days, then we have failed the child. We aim to make the

system answerable.

AAFREEN NAWAZ, CJP national secretary

What would make the campaign truly successful?

The culture of accountability has to come in at every level. Citizens should stop waiting for CJP and begin asking about their own schools.

RATNA SINGH, CJP legal head

What does citizen auditing say about the state?

A government school should not need a citizen group to discover basic failures. The larger question here is, if citizens can reach these villages, why can’t the state?