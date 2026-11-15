The shaheed smarak of Ambala Cantt

The long-awaited Azadi Ki Pehli Ladai Ka Shaheed Smarak in Ambala Cantonment — built to honour the unsung heroes of the First War of Independence in 1857 — has officially opened. Standing tall on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway, the memorial highlights Ambala’s crucial role in the freedom struggle, the sacrifices made by martyrs, and the brutality unleashed by the British to crush the uprising.

Historians point out that the 5th and 60th Native Infantry regiments openly revolted in Ambala nine hours before the mutiny began in Meerut on May 10, 1857, though their planning ultimately fell short.

As proof, the memorial has a replica of a telegram sent on May 10, 1857, by the Ambala Deputy Commissioner to John Lawrence, Chief Commissioner of Punjab, in Rawalpindi. It reported that the 5th and 60th regiments were agitated and armed on their parade grounds, prompting the deployment of cavalry and artillery.

Spanning a 22-acre plot near the IOCL depot, the sprawling museum is designed to immerse visitors in the events of 1857 across three sections — the role and events specific to Ambala, the broader outbreak across Haryana, and the nationwide movement and its martyrs.

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Design and elements

The Lotus Tower: It’s a 63-metre-tall tower shaped like a lotus. While political opponents criticised the design for resembling the ruling BJP’s symbol, Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij defended it by citing historical records — that the “lotus and roti were used by revolutionaries to secretly coordinate and communicate” across regiments. “The lotus flower and roti were symbolically sent from one regiment to another across the country; if a regiment accepted the roti, it was understood that the regiment was ready (to revolt),” he said.

Galleries and narratives: The museum houses 23 themed galleries (including the reception gallery) featuring short films, light-and-sound shows, artefacts, portraits, and interactive exhibits.

The ‘Budha Bargad’ replica: A replica of an ancient banyan tree acts as a narrator, symbolising the trees on which freedom fighters were publicly hanged.

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Art and culture: The galleries celebrate traditional and local art forms, utilising materials like jute, phulkari, sarkanda, brass, iron, and terracotta to recreate the atmosphere of 1857.

Inauguration and entry

The memorial was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 5.

According to Museum Director Dr Kuldeep Saini, “The memorial captures the spirit of sacrifice, courage and patriotism that defined the uprising. Visitors will get a real-time experience of 1857. They will also get to know about what led to the First War of Independence.”

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The memorial opens to the public on November 15, and entry will be free for the first month, with a limit of 500 visitors per day. However, all the online booking slots for the month were snapped up within just a few hours of opening.

Ticket prices for subsequent months are yet to be finalised, officials say, adding that balancing self-sustainability with public accessibility remains a key challenge for the administration.

The primary objective, they emphasise, is not revenue generation, but educating the younger generation about lesser-known history — such as the tragic September 1857 incident when 135 soldiers of the 5th and 60th Native Infantry regiments were killed on the Ambala parade ground in just 10 minutes.

The project faced years of bureaucratic delays and political friction. Conceived during Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s Congress government, the foundation stone-laying was stalled multiple times between 2010 and 2014. After the BJP came to power, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar laid the stone in May 2015.

Cabinet Minister Anil Vij, who spearheaded the project, noted that the initiative draws heavily from the historical research of Dr KC Yadav, former head of Kurukshetra University’s History Department, “whose findings brought Ambala’s pre-Meerut uprising out of historical neglect”.