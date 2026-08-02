Valley’s pellet scars: Victims of 2016 Kashmir unrest continue to struggle

NEARLY two months back, Abdul Ahad, a resident of north Kashmir, welcomed his third daughter. He holds her in his arms, playing lovingly since the day she was born. Yet, he has never been able to see her, or his other two daughters for that matter. Ahad is a pellet-gun victim who lost his vision during the 2016 Kashmir unrest, triggered by the killing of terrorist commander Burhan Wani.

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“I have three small daughters, but I haven’t seen them… I know them by their voices,” says the 39-year-old. “This is the worst situation anyone could ever imagine.”

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Ahad was 29 when his life changed forever. Recalling the incident that took place on September 7, 2016, he says he had stepped out to look for his siblings when he was struck in the eyes by metal pellets. “The last image in my mind is of the security forces. The vehicles stationed on the road looked empty. Suddenly, pellets were fired at me, and my life plunged into a world of darkness.”

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In 2018, two years after losing his eyesight, he married and gradually began rebuilding his life. Despite multiple rounds of treatment in Srinagar and later in Hyderabad through NGO support, his vision could not be restored. He has not yet seen his wife.

“Life is now like a jail for me... every day is a new challenge and a struggle,” he says. “There were times when I even considered ending my life, but then I think about my family, and my children. That is what keeps me going.”

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Ahad is one of hundreds of victims permanently maimed by pellet guns during the 2016 protests, a weapon that sparked an intense national debate over crowd-control tactics.

A decade later, as a fresh petition in the Supreme Court seeks a complete ban on metallic pellet guns following their use during the Jantar Mantar protests in Delhi, the stories of Kashmir’s victims reveal unhealed wounds, dreams cut short, and a relentless daily struggle.

Medical experts note that pellet cartridges — loaded with hundreds of lead balls — disperse violently upon impact, making the human eye uniquely vulnerable. As soon as a pellet breaches the eye, it causes irreversible damage.

Tribune file photo

The Jammu and Kashmir government previously estimated the total number of pellet-gun victims at over 6,000.

Among them is Hiba Nisar, the youngest known victim. She was only 20 months old and looking out from her home in south Kashmir’s Shopian district when she was struck by a pellet. Today, she is in the second grade with zero vision in her right eye.

Her father, Nisar Ahmad, says each day brings fresh hurdles. “As she is growing up, she keeps asking why she can’t see from her right eye whenever she faces problems while walking,” he shares. Frequent hospital visits have become a part of their lives.

“The initial years were very difficult as she tried to adapt,” Ahmad says. “Today, as she is disabled for life, we have to assist her everywhere, and this will be her reality forever.” While financial compensation was provided, he believes a government job later in life is essential to secure her future. “Being blind is very difficult,” Ahmad adds.

In the same district, inside a modest home in Sedow village lives 23-year-old Insha Mushtaq, who became a prominent face of the 2016 pellet victims. Blind in both eyes, she is currently pursuing an undergraduate Arts degree through distance education.

In 2016, she was looking out of the window of her uncle’s house when security forces fired pellets toward the street.

Today, she is channeling all her energy into her education. “I had no interest in Arts; my passion was always science and medicine, but destiny had this tragedy in store for me. I am studying forcibly… my focus is just to finish this programme,” she says.

Despite extensive surgeries at AIIMS in New Delhi and in Mumbai, her vision could not be restored. Her mother, Afroza Begum, reflects: “For a mother, it is a world of darkness. I can only feel the pain. The unfortunate thing is that she was blinded at such a young age.”

Last week, following a prolonged bureaucratic delay, the Omar Abdullah-led government approved an LPG distributorship originally sanctioned for Insha in 2018. However, Insha feels a lingering sense of disparity regarding public and political empathy.

“They are talking about Delhi (protests), and it has reached Parliament. It has become such a big issue there; they will get justice. But what justice did we get?” she asks. “Mothers of hundreds of kids are crying over this condition. In a recent movie, I heard someone claim that pellets don’t cause severe injury. I wanted to meet the movie director and tell him what being blinded by pellets actually means.”

Life after rehabilitation

Following the 2016 violence, the J&K government provided jobs on compassionate grounds to 13 pellet-gun victims. Yet, employment does not erase the hardships.

Mohammad, a resident of north Kashmir who lost his vision to pellets in 2016, was offered a government job during the PDP-BJP tenure, but describes his daily existence as being a “living corpse”.

“If you ask me what my life is today, it is that of a living corpse. The struggles are an everyday, lifetime reality that will go with me to the grave,” he says. Every morning, his younger brother must accompany and drop him off at his office. “This incident changed my life forever. My life turned upside down.”

For others, the safety net is virtually non-existent. Shakeela Bano, from north Kashmir’s Sopore, retains only 30 per cent of her eyesight. She says the injury shattered her family. “My marriage was already going through a difficult phase. After I lost my eyesight, my health deteriorated, and so did our relationship. Eventually, it ended in divorce,” she says.

Now living with her young son at her brother’s home, she relies entirely on them for support. “These years have been nothing short of hell,” she says. “There was a time when I even thought of taking up a job as a sweeper, but my doctors advised against any work that could expose my injured eyes to dust or infection.”

With no stable income, she makes a desperate plea: “I want to meet the Lieutenant Governor or the Chief Minister. I am suffering, and there is no one who is ready to listen. If they could give me a job, I would at least be able to feed my son.”

Meanwhile, J&K Police officials maintain that pellet guns were introduced in 2010 as a non-lethal alternative designed to minimise fatalities during crowd control.

“Yes, the pellet guns caused damage… but over the past few years, their usage has been minimal as the situation has improved in Kashmir and there are no street protests of the scale we witnessed before the abrogation of Article 370,” a senior official stated.

Despite their divergent struggles, the victims, from Kashmir to Delhi, share an unyielding conviction — the use of pellet guns must be banned outright.

“I know what it means to be blind. Only the victims can realise the pain; politicians won’t,” Insha says. “No one should ever suffer the way we have.”