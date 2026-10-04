When the campus erupts: violence in LPU

FOR an institution marking its silver jubilee year, the timing could not have been more jarring. Barely three weeks after Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara announced the launch of its 25th year celebrations, it got jolted by an unprecedented outbreak of violence on September 27.

The incident left the private university in Punjab ruptured. The institution, which boasts a sprawling 600-acre “self-contained” campus, saw thousands of youth grow unruly for over 22 hours, leaving trails of devastation everywhere.

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It started as student anger over an “unverified” allegation of sexual assault of a girl hosteller, but rapidly escalated into vandalism, arson, looting, blockade of NH-44 and torching of police vehicles.

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The Kapurthala police registered multiple FIRs related to the violence, highway blockade and looting. The offences include attempt to murder, assault on public servants, obstruction, robbery and damage to property. The LPU authorities and the police have been reviewing 4,000 CCTV cameras installed on the campus and an unending stream of social media videos posted by the students to identify the miscreants.

As of October 2, investigators had arrested nine youth and booked 20. The police teams are on the lookout for them.

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A week since, some healing has started. While a majority of students left for home after the varsity announced a 10-day break, the vandalised spaces are being cleaned and repaired. The university is now trying to restore normalcy even as investigators attempt to reconstruct what happened.

The central question is no longer what triggered the unrest. It is how a university of more than 35,000 students could move from a protest over viral messaging app rumours to a situation in which masked men with iron rods arrived in open vehicles, and social media influencers as well as students became part of a rapidly escalating episode.

A 2,000-plus police force from four districts could not control the situation the entire day. It kept getting worse until the sudden de-escalation by around 11 pm. Internet services had been suspended in the campus area.

Power of Gen Z networks

Just a night before, a similar incident of a relatively much smaller scale occurred in Chitkara University, Rajpura. There, too, an unverified allegation led to a night of unrest and fast-moving student mobilisation. Both the cases showed that a rumour does not remain one for long. Gen Z is accustomed to receiving information instantly — from peers, influencers and social media accounts rather than necessarily from institutional channels.

“That is the new challenge for institutions. A university statement can be dismissed as defensive. A police statement can be interpreted as delayed. A student video can appear more authentic, simply because it comes from a peer. And hence, emotions can travel faster than evidence,” university officials noted.

Challenging task

A mega campus is inherently more vulnerable. LPU’s student strength became one of its vulnerabilities. It has nearly 35,000 students from more than 70 countries and over 7,000 teaching and non-teaching staff.

In the melee, LPU’s own security apparatus stood little chance. Even after the incident, it has become difficult for the authorities to identify who was a student, a former student, a dropout, a visitor, an employee or an outsider. Further, with influencers and masked faces operating within the crowd, pinpointing the ringleaders requires deep forensic analysis of the CCTV footage.

A BBA student of LPU, who is a social media influencer and has more than 21,000 Instagram followers, was identified as a suspect after CCTV footage reportedly showed him entering the Department of Student Welfare building shortly before a group of masked protesters. All trophies that LPU students have earned in the past are displayed in the building. Police teams have been sent to Kishtwar in Kashmir to nab him.

The influencer, meanwhile, has denied being part of the violent protest, saying he entered the premises to appeal to students to not damage the trophies and property.

The episode illustrates a new reality of campus unrest: a Gen Z influencer can reach thousands through a phone. An influencer does not necessarily need an organisational position to influence a crowd.

At LPU, the investigation is now effectively trying to reconstruct two parallel events — what happened inside the campus and digitally on students’ phones.

Political angle?

LPU founder and Chancellor Ashok Mittal had entered Parliament as an Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member in 2022. In April this year, after a brief elevation as AAP’s Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha and an Enforcement Directorate raid, he left the party and joined the BJP.

Post the violence, questions arose on whether there was any political motive behind the unrest, or if politics simply rushed into an information vacuum.

Chancellor Mittal has since described the episode as a conspiracy against LPU and Punjab and alleged that outsiders and masked individuals were involved. When asked whether he believed that the violence was connected to his shift to the BJP, he declined to speculate. “I will come at the right time with all the evidence,” he said.

The cost of the jolt

The physical losses at LPU were massive — broken glass facades, boom barriers, scanners, bikes of security staff, ambulances, food outlets, campus facilities and the Uni Mall. Shopkeepers inside the campus reported heavy losses from vandalised shops and stolen merchandise. LPU has not yet publicly released a consolidated assessment of its total losses.

Yet the reputational cost is harder to quantify. While admissions remain part of an ongoing intake cycle, students expressed concern over upcoming placement seasons.

Observations surrounding the incident also pointed to bottled-up student sentiments over suicides on the campus and an alleged attempt to hush up cases.

Dr Arun Kumar Grover, former Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University, Chandigarh, said, “LPU is one of the biggest universities of North India. From what I gather, there was internal discontent. The faculty had become complacent. There was some jealousy factor also. But the biggest weakness that emerged was that there was no timely counter-narrative from the authorities and no one from the faculty or the management to calm the students before things escalated. Since not many faculty members stay on the campus, an information vacuum got created that led to the trouble.”

Dr Ajay K Sharma, former Director, National Institute of Technology, New Delhi, and a professor at NIT-Jalandhar, said, “From my experience as an administrator for 10 years, the authorities have to ensure that there is no communication gap with the students. Normally, teachers take classes and leave. They need to know the common problems of students and take these up with the management, which has to keep access open for all the students. If the issues are addressed in time, there is no build-up of grievances.”

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, too, pointed out, “There was mistrust between the authorities and the students; it took our teams time to address that.”

A milestone silver jubilee year has given way to an agonising test for the institution. Ultimately, the answers will not emerge from competing narratives, but from the unspooling of digital forensic evidence, CCTV footage, phone logs, and witness testimonies. It’s a meticulous process that will demand both transparency and time.

Striking image

One of the day’s most striking images was when a youth climbed onto a decommissioned MiG-23 aircraft recently unveiled at the campus. He gestured towards the crowd below. It was difficult to tell whether it was a call for more youth to join in, an expression of defiance or a spontaneous theatrical reaction. Varsity Chancellor Ashok Mittal said, “We had put up the fighter jet and an Army tank outside the campus as a mark of respect for the armed forces. But this episode has made all of us hang our heads in shame.” The youth, a minor, has been arrested from his hometown, Mandi.

The spared bookshop

Amid the destruction is one curious detail. A bookshop in LPU’s Uni Mall remained completely untouched. All other outlets, including those selling laptops, phones, electronics, perfumes and luxury merchandise, were reportedly looted or damaged. Whether it was coincidence or reflected the intentions of those who entered the mall will be difficult to establish. Yet the contrast has acquired a symbolic quality. It has become one of several details that makes the LPU violence more difficult to understand through a single narrative.