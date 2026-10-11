Why pricey phone, go for a value pick

APPLE has once again reminded everyone that premium smartphones can cost a fortune. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the new foldable iPhone Duo further pushes the price to a staggering Rs 2,99,900. But breathe. You don’t have to spend anything close to get a phone that feels premium.

At around Rs 50,000, Android rivals are offering flagship-grade cameras, gorgeous displays, powerful chips and batteries that just keep going. And the silver lining — the festive sales. With Flipkart’s Big Billion Days, which opened on October 9, and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival running alongside, some of these could become seriously tempting. Here are five worth your Diwali budget.

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Google Pixel 10a

Smart shooter

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Price: Rs 55,999 (Can get it below Rs 50,000).

Google launched Pixel 10a at a tempting price of Rs 49,999, but the price was recently hiked by Rs 6,000. Festive discount taking it back to below Rs 50,000 would make it one of the smartest buys in this segment.

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Processor: Tensor G4, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, prioritises AI features, image processing and rights.

Camera: This is its big weapon. Google’s computational photography and AI-powered camera tools can turn ordinary shots into impressive ones without relying on oversized camera hardware.

Display: 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display gets a 60-120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. It also packs a 5,100mAh battery.

iPhone match: Pixel’s strongest challenge to the iPhone is photography and AI-powered image processing. Apple remains formidable for video, but for point-and-shoot photography, Pixel punches well above its price.

Top feature: Camera and AI.

Samsung S25 FE

Flagship feel

Price: Rs 54,999 onwards; festive offers could take it below Rs 50,000.

Samsung’s FE formula is simple — bring flagship Galaxy features to a more sensible price. The S25 FE was launched at Rs 59,999, but 128GB is now listed at Rs 54,999.

Processor: Its Exynos 2400 chip handles gaming, multitasking and demanding apps comfortably.

Camera: 50MP main camera with OIS is joined by a 12MP ultra wide and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

Display: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate gives the S25 FE a distinctly premium feel.

iPhone match: The combination of display, cameras, polished software and seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates makes it a genuine flagship alternative.

OPPO Reno16c 5G

Battery beast

Price: Rs 52,999 for 8GB/128GB.

If battery anxiety is your personal horror movie, the Reno16c arrives with popcorn.

Processor: Its MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chip isn’t the fastest here, but has enough muscle for everyday apps, streaming, social media and casual gaming.

Camera: A 50MP main camera with OIS is joined by a 50MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom and an 8MP ultrawide. There’s also a 50MP autofocus selfie camera. The telephoto is the star.

Battery: OPPO goes big with a 7,000mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC charging, enough to make constant battery checks almost unnecessary.

iPhone match: Camera versatility and endurance. Its 3.5x optical telephoto and huge battery are two areas where it offers more hardware for considerably less money.

Vivo V70

Portrait specialist

Price: Rs 59,999; look for festive deals below Rs 50,000.

Vivo V70 was launched at Rs 45,999, but is now listed at Rs 59,999. A sale price below Rs 50,000 would put it right back in value-for-money territory.

Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, delivers smooth performance.

Camera: This is where the V70 flexes. Its 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera is joined by a 50MP ZEISS telephoto with 3x optical zoom and an 8MP ultrawide. The 50MP autofocus selfie camera is another bonus, particularly for portraits.

Display: The 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel gets a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness. A 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging keeps the phone going.

iPhone match: Portrait photography. The ZEISS-tuned telephoto camera gives the V70 the kind of portrait and zoom versatility usually associated with more expensive flagships.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Speedster

Price: Rs 47,999

If you want maximum hardware for your money, Motorola’s Edge 70 Pro+ is difficult to ignore. At Rs 47,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, it is comfortably inside the Rs 50,000 bracket.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme, paired with 12GB RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, gives the phone serious performance credentials for gaming, multitasking and demanding apps.

Camera: Its triple 50MP setup includes a Sony LYTIA 710 main camera, a 50MP ultra wide and a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom. There’s also a 50MP autofocus selfie camera.

Display: 6.8-inch Super HD+ AMOLED display has a 144Hz refresh rate, making it particularly attractive for gaming and binge-watching. It also has a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging.

iPhone match: Performance and display.