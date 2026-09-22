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Home / India Pakistan News / ‘Act of aggression’: India condemns Pakistan air strikes on Afghanistan

‘Act of aggression’: India condemns Pakistan air strikes on Afghanistan

MEA spokesperson says several civilians had been killed in strikes, expresses India’s condolences to the families of those who lost their lives

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:57 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. PTI file photo
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India on Tuesday strongly condemned Pakistan’s air strikes on Afghanistan, saying the attacks that killed several civilians in Kunar and Paktika provinces were acts of aggression that threatened regional peace and security.

“We strongly condemn the attacks from Pakistan, the air strikes which were launched on Afghanistan in their Kunar and Paktika provinces,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

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He said several civilians had been killed in the strikes and expressed India’s condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Jaiswal also wished those injured in the attacks a speedy recovery.

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“Such instances of aggression against a sovereign neighbour are something that go against regional peace and security. They vitiate regional peace and security and it is yet another occasion of aggression from the Pakistani side,” he said.

New Delhi also reaffirmed its “strong” and “steadfast” support for Afghanistan’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, besides the welfare and well-being of its people.

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The remarks came amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan following Pakistani military strikes on Afghanistan’s border provinces.

Jaiswal said India remained committed to supporting Afghanistan and its people, while underlining that attacks against a sovereign neighbour had wider implications for peace and stability in the region.

India has consistently advocated respect for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and maintained engagement with Kabul on humanitarian and developmental assistance.

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