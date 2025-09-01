A brief interaction between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Monday became a focal point online, as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was seen watching the two leaders walk past him.

The moment, captured in a widely circulated video, unfolded on the sidelines of the summit’s ceremonial proceedings in Tianjin. Modi and Putin were seen walking together and engaging in conversation, while Sharif stood nearby.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif looks on as PM Modi and President Putin walk past him at the SCO Summit. pic.twitter.com/7u9FgnS6an — Tar21Operator (@Tar21Operator) September 1, 2025

The two leaders later exchanged a warm hug before moving on to formal meetings.

The summit officially began Sunday evening with a grand welcome banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The event was attended by leaders from across the region, including Modi, Putin, and Sharif. This year's summit marks the largest gathering yet, with China—currently holding the SCO presidency—inviting 20 foreign leaders and 10 heads of international organisations, including UN Secretary-General.

In his address at the banquet, President Xi highlighted the increasing responsibilities of the SCO amid global instability. He emphasised the bloc’s role in safeguarding regional peace, fostering development, and strengthening cooperation among Global South nations.

Xi expressed confidence that the summit would be a success and that the SCO would continue contributing to the progress of human civilization.

Founded in 2001 in Shanghai, the SCO has expanded from six founding members to a 26-nation grouping, including 10 full members, two observer states, and 14 dialogue partners spanning Asia, Europe, and Africa.

With key members such as China, Russia, and India, the SCO represents nearly half of the world’s population and roughly a quarter of global economic output.

Modi Holds Talks with Xi

The Prime Minister arrived in China for the summit and held talks with President Xi Jinping, focusing on strengthening India-China bilateral ties. While formal details of the discussion remain limited, the interaction came amid ongoing efforts to stabilise relations between the two Asian powers.

Sharif’s uncomfortable history with international summits

For Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, this year’s summit is another addition to a series of awkward public moments on the international stage.

Social media users were quick to recall his headphone mishap at the 2022 SCO Summit in Uzbekistan, where he struggled to adjust his translation headset during a meeting with President Putin. The moment drew laughter from Putin and went viral after Russian state media captured Sharif asking, “Can somebody help me?”

The episode sparked domestic criticism in Pakistan, with opposition leaders and former officials questioning the composure of the country’s leadership at key international platforms. It even made it into Western pop culture, with American comedian Jimmy Fallon joking on his show, “The surprising thing is that Shehbaz Sharif is the prime minister of 220 million people.”

Sharif's international appearances have continued to generate headlines. In June 2023, during the Global Financing Pact summit in Paris, a video showed him taking an umbrella from a female staff member, leaving her exposed to the rain—prompting criticism for his lack of courtesy.

In another gaffe earlier this year, Sharif posted a congratulatory message to Donald Trump for returning to the White House, despite Trump not holding office. The post was flagged as misleading and also raised eyebrows due to Pakistan’s ongoing restrictions on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Additionally, Sharif faced embarrassment for sharing a doctored image of a Chinese PHL-03 rocket launcher, claiming it was a diplomatic gift.