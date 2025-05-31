Backlash erupts as Kerala group in Dubai hosts Shahid Afridi weeks after anti-India remarks

A storm has erupted on social media after a Kerala-based alumni group in Dubai appeared to roll out the red carpet for former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi—just weeks after he mocked India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

The Cochin University BTech Alumni Association (CUBAA) hosted an event at the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) last week, where Afridi was welcomed on stage alongside ex-teammate Umar Gul.

In a widely shared video, Afridi is greeted with chants of “Boom Boom” by the audience, to which he replies: “No more Boom Boom, old Boom Boom.”

He addressed the gathering and said he especially likes “the Kerala part in India and its food.”

"The Mysterious India Series": Shahid Afridi criticizes India and the Indian armed forces while supporting extremists, yet the Indian community from Kerala in Dubai welcomes him." My head bows in shame and my blood boils. What would that soldier on borders would think when he… pic.twitter.com/kYU4pmKos8 — Lt Col Sushil Singh Sheoran, Veteran (@SushilS27538625) May 30, 2025

However, the backlash was swift and sharp, with netizens slamming the community for celebrating a figure who has repeatedly made inflammatory statements against India.

Afridi had recently accused Indian security forces of incompetence and even led a car rally in Pakistan after India's military response under Operation Sindoor.

After criticism, CUBAA issued a statement distancing itself from the cricketers. According to the group, Afridi and Gul were not invited but made an “unsolicited appearance” at the same venue, which was also hosting a Guinness World Record event for the largest UAE flag made with handprints.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CUBAA UAE (@cubaa.uae)

“As our program was concluding, these cricketers made an unannounced and unsolicited appearance at our event, which was held in the same auditorium,” CUBAA said.

“We would like to categorically state that no member of our organizing team, officials or alumni members invited them or coordinated this appearance,” the statement read.

Netizens react:

“Patriotism gone for a six… what a shame. Expected better from them (Kerala community),” one user wrote on X.

“Absolutely shameful and disgraceful…” commented another, reacting to the video.

“How much more disloyal can you be to your nation? Learn from the most literate people… Disgraceful!” another comment read.

“Don’t they have anyone of Indian origin? Shame to see this happen,” wrote a user.