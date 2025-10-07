DT
PT
Home / India Pakistan News / 'Bombs its own people, conducts systematic genocide': India rips apart Pakistan at UN

'Bombs its own people, conducts systematic genocide': India rips apart Pakistan at UN

Speaking at the UN Security Council debate, India's envoy P Harish calls out Pakistan for its 'delusional tirade' against the country, especially Jammu and Kashmir

ANI
New York, Updated At : 09:05 AM Oct 07, 2025 IST
Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish delivers India's statement at the UN Security Council Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security, in New York, US, Tuesday, October 7, 2025. PTI
India has once again ripped apart Pakistan's hollow claims at the United Nations, during a debate on women, peace and security.

Speaking at the UN Security Council debate, Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish called out Pakistan for its "delusional tirade" against India, especially Jammu and Kashmir.

Ambassador Harish highlighted how Pakistan conducted Operation Searchlight in 1971, where a genocidal mass rape of 4,00,000 women citizens by Pakistan's own army. He underscored how the world sees through Pakistan's propaganda and said that Pakistan distracts the world through hyperbole.

"Every year, we are unfortunately fated to listen to the delusional tirade of Pakistan against my country, especially on Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian territory they covet. Our pioneering record on women, peace and security agenda is unblemished and unscathed. A country that bombs its own people, conducts systematic genocide can only attempt to distract the world with misdirection and hyperbole," he said.

"This is a country that conducted Operation Searchlight in 1971 and sanctioned a systematic campaign of genocidal mass rape of 400,000 women citizens by its own army. The world sees through Pakistan's propaganda", the Indian envoy said.

India's response came to the remarks of Counsellor Saima Saleem, who is part of Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations.

The UNSC debate on Women Peace and Security was held to mark 25 years of Resolution 1325. This UN resolution was adopted in the year 2000 and marked the impact of disproportionate and unique impact of armed conflict on women and girls.

The resolution largely focuses on the prevention of any violations of women's rights, especially during conflicts.

Earlier in his address to the UN General Assembly in September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had taken a sharp dig at Pakistan without naming the country.

" India has confronted this challenge since independence, having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism. For decades now, major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country".

On the issue of Pakistan and terrorism, he had highlighted, "When nations openly declare terrorism as state policy, when terror hubs operate on an industrial scale, when terrorists are publicly glorified, then such actions must be unequivocally condemned... Those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that it comes back to bite them."

