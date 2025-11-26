DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India Pakistan News / Country with stained record of bigotry: India rejects Pakistan's Ram Temple remarks

Country with stained record of bigotry: India rejects Pakistan's Ram Temple remarks

Pakistan had criticised PM Modi’s participation in Ram Temple’s flag-hoisting ceremony on Tuesday

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:22 PM Nov 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony at the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

India on Wednesday strongly rejected Pakistan’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in a ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple and said the neighbouring country, with a deeply strained record of repression of minorities, has no moral standing to lecture others.

Advertisement

“We have seen the reported remarks and reject them with the contempt they deserve. As a country with a deeply stained record of bigotry, repression, and systemic mistreatment of its minorities,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Advertisement

“Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others. Rather than delivering hypocritical homilies, Pakistan would do better to turn its gaze inwards and focus on its own abysmal human rights record,” he said.

Advertisement

Pakistan had criticised PM Modi’s participation in the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Temple on Tuesday that marked the formal completion of its construction.

The Pakistan foreign office expressed “deep concern” over the ceremony and referred to construction of the temple at the site of the Babri Mosque and alleged that it is a reflection of pressure on religious minorities in India.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts