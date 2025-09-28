DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India Pakistan News / Epicentre of global terrorism: Jaishankar slams Pakistan at UN

Epicentre of global terrorism: Jaishankar slams Pakistan at UN

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar accuses Pakistan of openly declaring terrorism as state policy

article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:27 AM Sep 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City, US, on September 27, 2025. Reuters
Advertisement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday termed Pakistan as the “epicentre of global terrorism” while also raising concerns over “uncertain market access” caused by US-imposed tariffs.

Advertisement

Addressing the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Jaishankar said India had confronted terrorism since its Independence, having a neighbour, Pakistan, which “is the epicentre of global terrorism”.

He said for decades, major international terrorist attacks had been traced back to Pakistan, and that UN-designated terrorist lists were “replete with Pakistani nationals”. He pointed to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam as a fresh example of “cross-border barbarism”.

Advertisement

Jaishankar emphasised that India exercised its right to defend its people, a reference to Operation Sindoor in May, which sought to bring the “organisers and perpetrators of terrorism to justice”. He accused Pakistan of openly declaring terrorism as state policy, operating terror hubs on an “industrial scale” and publicly glorifying terrorists.

Calling counter-terrorism a particular priority, Jaishankar said it “synthesises bigotry, violence, intolerance and fear”. He warned that “relentless pressure must be applied on the entire terror ecosystem”, and that those who condoned state sponsors of terror would find it coming back to bite them.

Advertisement

On UN reforms, the minister said the organisation was in a “state of crisis”, gridlocked when peace was threatened and development was derailed by lack of resources. He said while most members desired change, the process itself had become an obstacle. “Both permanent and non-permanent membership of the council must be expanded. A reformed council must be truly representative, and India stands ready to assume greater responsibilities,” said Jaishankar.

He concluded by highlighting India’s global contributions under PM Narendra Modi, noting that in addition to innumerable community-based initiatives, over 600 major development projects had been undertaken in 78 countries.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts