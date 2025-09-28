Epicentre of global terrorism: Jaishankar slams Pakistan at UN

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday termed Pakistan as the “epicentre of global terrorism” while also raising concerns over “uncertain market access” caused by US-imposed tariffs.

Addressing the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Jaishankar said India had confronted terrorism since its Independence, having a neighbour, Pakistan, which “is the epicentre of global terrorism”.

He said for decades, major international terrorist attacks had been traced back to Pakistan, and that UN-designated terrorist lists were “replete with Pakistani nationals”. He pointed to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam as a fresh example of “cross-border barbarism”.

Jaishankar emphasised that India exercised its right to defend its people, a reference to Operation Sindoor in May, which sought to bring the “organisers and perpetrators of terrorism to justice”. He accused Pakistan of openly declaring terrorism as state policy, operating terror hubs on an “industrial scale” and publicly glorifying terrorists.

Calling counter-terrorism a particular priority, Jaishankar said it “synthesises bigotry, violence, intolerance and fear”. He warned that “relentless pressure must be applied on the entire terror ecosystem”, and that those who condoned state sponsors of terror would find it coming back to bite them.

On UN reforms, the minister said the organisation was in a “state of crisis”, gridlocked when peace was threatened and development was derailed by lack of resources. He said while most members desired change, the process itself had become an obstacle. “Both permanent and non-permanent membership of the council must be expanded. A reformed council must be truly representative, and India stands ready to assume greater responsibilities,” said Jaishankar.

He concluded by highlighting India’s global contributions under PM Narendra Modi, noting that in addition to innumerable community-based initiatives, over 600 major development projects had been undertaken in 78 countries.