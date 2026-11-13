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Home / India Pakistan News / India seeks consular assistance from Pakistan for 6 seafarers stranded at Karachi port for over 6 months

India seeks consular assistance from Pakistan for 6 seafarers stranded at Karachi port for over 6 months

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarifies that the prolonged delay stems from an employment and crewing dispute between the sailors and the ship's owner, as maritime regulations prevent crew members from disembarking until a replacement team arrives

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ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:13 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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India has made a formal consular request to Pakistan and is actively engaging with shipping operators to resolve the plight of six Indian seafarers stranded aboard a vessel at Karachi Port for over six months, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that the prolonged delay stems from an employment and crewing dispute between the sailors and the ship's owner, as maritime regulations prevent crew members from disembarking until a replacement team arrives.

"It is actually a matter between the owner of the ship and the employees who are on the ship. You cannot just leave the ship. A replacement crew has to come before you leave," Jaiswal explained.

Confirming that New Delhi is monitoring the situation closely and coordinating across multiple stakeholders, the spokesperson noted that diplomatic channels with Islamabad have also been activated alongside direct talks with the employer.

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"We have been in touch with these people there, as well as with the employer—the shipping company and their agent and we are trying to resolve this issue. We have also made a consular request to the Pakistani side. But essentially, it is a commercial issue between the shipping company and the employees," he added.

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