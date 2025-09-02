DT
India warns Pakistan of likely flooding in Sutlej amid heavy rains: Sources            

The alerts are routed to Islamabad through the Ministry of External Affairs on ‘humanitarian grounds’
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:38 PM Sep 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Sutlej in spate near Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
India has warned Pakistan about the "high probability" of flooding in the Sutlej river, with incessant rain in the northern states forcing the release of excess water from major dams, sources said on Tuesday.

The alerts were routed to Islamabad through the Ministry of External Affairs on "humanitarian grounds", they said.

Three alerts were issued by India last week for possible flooding in the Tawi river.

The warning issued on Tuesday was for probable floods on Wednesday in the Sutlej river, sources said.

In Punjab, the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets are in spate because of heavy rain in their catchment areas.

India suspended the routine exchange of hydrological data with Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Despite the suspension, the fresh flood warnings were communicated purely on humanitarian grounds to Pakistan to prevent loss of lives and property, sources said.

Signed in 1960 and brokered by the World Bank, the Indus Waters Treaty has long governed the sharing of river waters between India and Pakistan.

