DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India Pakistan News / Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Nizamani, 2006 RSS headquarters attack mastermind, killed in Sindh

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Nizamani, 2006 RSS headquarters attack mastermind, killed in Sindh

The Lashkar operative was also involved in the Indian Institute of Science attack of 2005 in Bengaluru and terror strike at a CRPF camp at Rampur in 2001
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:36 PM May 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Razaullah Nizamani alias Abu Saiullah, who was the brain behind the 2006 attack on the RSS headquarters, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Sindh province of Pakistan, officials here said.

Advertisement

Nizamani, who had been provided security by the Pakistani government, had left his residence at Matli in Sindh this afternoon and he was gunned down by assailants near a crossing, the officials said.

Besides masterminding the attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Nagpur, the Lashkar operative was involved in the Indian Institute of Science attack of 2005 in Bengaluru and the terror strike at a CRPF camp at Rampur in 2001.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper