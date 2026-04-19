Over 2,200 Sikh pilgrims return to India from Pakistan after Baisakhi celebrations

Over 2,200 Indian Sikhs on Sunday returned to their homeland after attending the 10-day Baisakhi Festival and the 327th Khalsa Janam Din celebrations in Pakistan, an official said.

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“Pakistan’s Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board Qamar-uz-Zaman and Additional Secretary Shrines Nasir Mushtaq saw the Sikh pilgrims off at Wagah Border,” Evacuee Trust Property BoardÂ (ETPB) spokesperson Ghulam Mohyuddin said.

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Around 2,238 Sikh pilgrims arrived on April 10 to participate in Baisakhi festivities. Pakistan had issued around 2,800 visas to Sikh pilgrims this year, while approximately 600 pilgrims were unable to travel.

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At the end of their visit, a cultural night was hosted by the Punjab Government at historic Hazuri Bagh outside the Lahore Fort for Indian Sikh pilgrims, and a special ceremony was held at the Dayal Singh Trust Library under the World Centre for Punjabi on Saturday.

The Hazuri Bagh event featured colourful cultural performances, traditional music, and a lively atmosphere, wherein Sikh pilgrims enthusiastically participated. Many were seen enjoying the music and performing bhangra to the beat of drums, reflecting the spirit of joy and unity.

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During the visit, the pilgrims performed religious rites at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal, Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib and Dera Sahib Lahore, where they made collective supplications for peace and interfaith understanding.

They also offered special prayers for regional peace and improved Pakistan-India relations.

A traditional kabaddi tournament was organised for the visiting Sikhs at Kartarpur Sahib.

In Lahore, the pilgrims visited various historical and cultural landmarks, including the Lahore Fort, and toured the Walled City, the Mall, and Liberty Chowk.

They also explored prominent city markets, such as Anarkali Bazaar and Shah Alam Market. Talking to the media, a visitor, Sardar Surjit Singh, expressed satisfaction with the provision of facilities.

Another visitor, Sardar Harjeet Singh, stated that the visit to Pakistan was memorable for them.

Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is celebrated on the first day of the month of Vaisakh and also marks the beginning of the harvest season.