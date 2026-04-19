icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India Pakistan News / Over 2,200 Sikh pilgrims return to India from Pakistan after Baisakhi celebrations

Over 2,200 Sikh pilgrims return to India from Pakistan after Baisakhi celebrations

Pakistan had issued around 2,800 visas to Sikh pilgrims this year

article_Author
PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 10:58 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Around 2,238 Sikh pilgrims arrived on April 10 to participate in Baisakhi festivities.
Advertisement

Over 2,200 Indian Sikhs on Sunday returned to their homeland after attending the 10-day Baisakhi Festival and the 327th Khalsa Janam Din celebrations in Pakistan, an official said.

Advertisement

“Pakistan’s Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board Qamar-uz-Zaman and Additional Secretary Shrines Nasir Mushtaq saw the Sikh pilgrims off at Wagah Border,” Evacuee Trust Property BoardÂ  (ETPB) spokesperson Ghulam Mohyuddin said.

Advertisement

Around 2,238 Sikh pilgrims arrived on April 10 to participate in Baisakhi festivities. Pakistan had issued around 2,800 visas to Sikh pilgrims this year, while approximately 600 pilgrims were unable to travel.

Advertisement

At the end of their visit, a cultural night was hosted by the Punjab Government at historic Hazuri Bagh outside the Lahore Fort for Indian Sikh pilgrims, and a special ceremony was held at the Dayal Singh Trust Library under the World Centre for Punjabi on Saturday.

The Hazuri Bagh event featured colourful cultural performances, traditional music, and a lively atmosphere, wherein Sikh pilgrims enthusiastically participated. Many were seen enjoying the music and performing bhangra to the beat of drums, reflecting the spirit of joy and unity.

Advertisement

During the visit, the pilgrims performed religious rites at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal, Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib and Dera Sahib Lahore, where they made collective supplications for peace and interfaith understanding.

They also offered special prayers for regional peace and improved Pakistan-India relations.

A traditional kabaddi tournament was organised for the visiting Sikhs at Kartarpur Sahib.

In Lahore, the pilgrims visited various historical and cultural landmarks, including the Lahore Fort, and toured the Walled City, the Mall, and Liberty Chowk.

They also explored prominent city markets, such as Anarkali Bazaar and Shah Alam Market. Talking to the media, a visitor, Sardar Surjit Singh, expressed satisfaction with the provision of facilities.

Another visitor, Sardar Harjeet Singh, stated that the visit to Pakistan was memorable for them.

Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is celebrated on the first day of the month of Vaisakh and also marks the beginning of the harvest season.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts