Pak lodges protest with India over mid-sea collision

Reacting to the mid-sea collision between warships in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday, Pakistan lodged a protest with the Chargé d’Affaires of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, claiming that the incident occurred in Pakistan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) due to the “highly provocative and unacceptable actions” of the Indian Navy.

Sources in the defence establishment explained that the EEZ of any country extends up to 200 nautical miles (370 km) from its shore. However, a country’s territorial authority over the waters and the airspace above them extends only up to 12 nautical miles from the coast. Beyond that limit lie international waters, which can be freely used by all ships.

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The collision between INS Kolkata and PNS Hunain, occurred 220 km east of Oman, in international waters. Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had summoned the Indian diplomat.