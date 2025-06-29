DT
Home / India Pakistan News / Pakistan blames India for suicide car bombing in Waziristan, Centre responds

Pakistan blames India for suicide car bombing in Waziristan, Centre responds

At least 13 security personnel were killed and 24 injured in the attack on Saturday
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:01 AM Jun 29, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File
India has slammed Pakistan for attempting to blame it for a suicide attack in the Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

At least 13 security personnel were killed and 24 injured in the attack on Saturday.

“We have seen an official statement by the Pakistan Army seeking to blame India for the attack in Waziristan on June 28,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday night.

“We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves," it added.

