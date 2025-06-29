Pakistan blames India for suicide car bombing in Waziristan, Centre responds
At least 13 security personnel were killed and 24 injured in the attack on Saturday
Advertisement
India has slammed Pakistan for attempting to blame it for a suicide attack in the Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
At least 13 security personnel were killed and 24 injured in the attack on Saturday.
“We have seen an official statement by the Pakistan Army seeking to blame India for the attack in Waziristan on June 28,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday night.
Advertisement
“We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves," it added.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement