Pakistan ready for dialogue with India to discuss Kashmir, all other pending issues: FM Ishaq Dar

Pakistan ready for dialogue with India to discuss Kashmir, all other pending issues: FM Ishaq Dar

Says Pakistan has made it clear from the outset that discussions with India will not take place on any single-point agenda
article_Author
PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 06:12 PM Aug 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Ishaq Dar. File photo
Pakistan was ready for a comprehensive dialogue with India to discuss Kashmir and all other pending issues, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday.

“Talks, whenever held, will be not just on Kashmir but on all issues,” Dar said while talking to journalists outside parliament in Islamabad, where he was asked about talks with India.

India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.

Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, emphasised that Pakistan had made it clear from the outset that discussions with India would not take place on any single-point agenda.

He said Pakistan had not requested any mediation but was offered a meeting at a neutral venue. “We were told to sit down at a neutral location, and I said if that is the case, we are willing to meet,” he claimed.

Dar said he received a call from the US for a ceasefire with India.

“I received a call from the US for a ceasefire,” Dar said. “I had made it clear that Pakistan did not want a war.”

India carried out precision strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan tried to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Dar said the ceasefire agreement with India is holding.

Responding to a question, Dar said the US Secretary of State’s visit to Pakistan has not yet been scheduled.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

