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Home / India Pakistan News / Pakistan should clamp down on terror groups like LeT, JeM: US lawmaker

Pakistan should clamp down on terror groups like LeT, JeM: US lawmaker

Speaking at an exhibition organised by the Indian Embassy on the ‘Human Cost of Terrorism’, Brad Sherman remembers the victims of the Pahalgam attack on the first anniversary of the incident

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Washington, Updated At : 08:52 AM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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US Congressman Brad Sherman has called on Pakistan to clamp down on terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which has been linked to the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

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Speaking at an exhibition organised by the Indian Embassy here on the ‘Human Cost of Terrorism’, Sherman remembered the victims of the Pahalgam attack on the first anniversary of the incident.

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"The attackers, identified as The Resistance Front, targeted innocent people, reportedly separating victims by religion. The group is widely seen as linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, which has found sanctuary in Pakistan," Sherman said at the exhibition on Wednesday evening.

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"We must use this moment to demand that the Pakistani government clamp down on Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and other terrorist groups," the Democrat leader said.

The exhibition, organised at Capitol Hill, comes at a time when Pakistan is projecting itself as a peacemaker by mediating efforts to end the seven-week US-Iran war.

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The event was attended by lawmakers from both Democratic and Republican parties.

The digital exhibition also displays major terror attacks perpetrated across the world, including the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and the Pahalgam attack. It also identifies the terror outfits responsible for the attacks, including several Pakistan-based individuals and entities such as Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group.

"The special exhibition essentially serves to remind us of a few things. One, the scourge of terror upon humanity remains determined to destroy our societies. Countries around the world need to come together and remain resolute in defeating terrorism," India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra told reporters.

Kwatra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been clear about India's unwavering resolve to deal with and defeat the scourge of terrorism.

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