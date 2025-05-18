DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India Pakistan News / Pakistan to send delegation abroad to counter India's global outreach

Pakistan to send delegation abroad to counter India's global outreach

The decision was made by Prime Minister Shehbaz on Saturday after a telephone conversation with former foreign minister and chief of the Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
article_Author
PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 12:01 PM May 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif. File
Advertisement

Hours after India decided to send its delegations to key partner countries to put across its resolve to tackle terrorism against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that he would send a diplomatic team to important world capitals to present the country's stance.

Advertisement

The decision was made by Prime Minister Shehbaz on Saturday after a telephone conversation with former foreign minister and chief of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, according to the Prime Minister's Office. Pakistan's decision to send its delegation came hours after India announced that it would send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, “Decided to send a high-level diplomatic delegation to important world capitals to expose Indian propaganda,” state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Advertisement

He has entrusted the leadership of the delegation to Bilawal.

"I was contacted earlier today by Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif], who requested that I lead a delegation to present Pakistan's case for peace on the international stage. I am honoured to accept this responsibility and remain committed to serving Pakistan in these challenging times," Bilawal wrote on X on Saturday.

Advertisement

Apart from Bilawal, the delegation includes Energy Minister Musadik Malik, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khurram Dastgir Khan, Senator Sherry Rehman, former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, Muttahida Qaumi Movement lawmaker Faisal Subzwari, former foreign secretaries Tehmina Janjua and Jalil Abbas Jilani.

The delegation will also "underscore Pakistan's sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region”, according to the PM Office.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the delegation would soon visit the United States, the UK, Brussels, France and Russia to highlight Pakistan's stance on the recent conflict.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper