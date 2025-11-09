DT
Home / India Pakistan News / PM Sharif once again thanks US President Trump for resolving Indo-Pak conflict

PM Sharif once again thanks US President Trump for resolving Indo-Pak conflict

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention

PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 09:57 AM Nov 09, 2025 IST
Shehbaz Sharif. File photo
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again thanked US President Donald Trump for resolving the India-Pakistan conflict in May.

New Delhi has been consistently maintaining that India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes, and no third party was involved in the process.

“It was President Trump's bold and decisive leadership that brought about the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, restoring peace in South Asia, averting a major war, and saving millions of people,” Sharif said while addressing Azerbaijan's Victory Day parade in Baku on Saturday.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire" after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim several times that he “helped settle” the tensions between the two countries.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

Pakistan has praised Trump on multiple occasions, claiming that he brokered a ceasefire during the May conflict.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

In his address, Sharif also mentioned Kashmir, saying that Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh is a beacon of hope for all nations fighting against oppression.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan seeks peace, but it will not allow anyone to challenge its sovereignty or undermine territorial integrity.

The parade also included contingents of the armed forces from Pakistan and Turkiye who marched alongside Azerbaijani forces. The ceremony also included a splendid fly-past of JF-17 Thunder jets.

