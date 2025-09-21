DT
Home / India Pakistan News / Stopped India-Pak conflict with trade, should get Nobel Prize for ending 7 wars: Trump

Stopped India-Pak conflict with trade, should get Nobel Prize for ending 7 wars: Trump

Says he was told that if he could stop the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he should get the Nobel Prize
PTI
New York/Washington, Updated At : 08:47 AM Sep 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
US President Donald Trump speaks at the American Cornerstone Institute's Fourth Annual Founders Dinner in Mount Vernon, VA, on September 20, 2025. Reuters
US President Donald Trump repeated the claim that he solved the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year with trade and asserted that he should get the Nobel Peace Prize for “ending seven wars”.

“On the world stage, we are once again doing things that we are just respected at a level that we have never been respected before.

“We are forging peace agreements, and we are stopping wars. So we stopped wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia,” Trump said on Saturday at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner.

He went on to say, “Think of India and Pakistan. Think of that. And you know how I stopped that -- with trade. They want to trade. And I have great respect for both leaders. But when you take a look at all of these wars that we've stopped.”

“Just look at that. India, Pakistan, Thailand, Cambodia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Congo. We stopped all of them. And 60 per cent of them were stopped because of trade,” the US President claimed.

He added that “like with India, I said, 'look, we're not going to do any trade if you're going to fight and they have nuclear weapons. They stopped.”

Trump said he was told that if he could stop the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he should get the Nobel Prize.

“I said, 'Well, what about the seven others? I should get a Nobel Prize for each one'. So they said, 'but if you stop Russia and Ukraine, sir, you should be able to get the Nobel'. I said I stopped seven wars. That's one war, and that's a big one,” Trump said.

He added that he had thought the Russia-Ukraine conflict would be easy to resolve “because I have a good relationship with President Putin, disappointed in him, but I do. I thought that would be the easiest one, but we'll get it done one way or the other.”

