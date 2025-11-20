DT
Trump has repeated the claim over 60 times that he ‘helped settle’ tension between India and Pakistan in May this year even as India has consistently denied any third-party intervention

PTI
New York/Washington, Updated At : 10:32 AM Nov 20, 2025 IST
US President Donald Trump has said he settled tension between India and Pakistan after threatening the two countries with 350 per cent tariffs and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to say “we're not going to go to war”.

Trump has repeated the claim over 60 times that he “helped settle” tension between India and Pakistan in May this year even as India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

“I'm good at settling disputes, and I've always been. I've done very well with that over the years, even before this. I was talking about the different wars… India, Pakistan... they were going to go at it, nuclear weapons,” Trump said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the US-Saudi Investment Forum attended by visiting Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, Trump said that he told the two nuclear-armed neighbours that they “can go at it, but I'm putting a 350 per cent tariff on each country. No more trade with the United States.”

Claiming that both India and Pakistan told him not to do it, Trump said that he told them, “‘I'm going to do it. Come back to me and I'll take it down. But I'm not going to have you guys shooting nuclear weapons at each other, killing millions of people and having the nuclear dust floating over Los Angeles. I'm not going to do it.’”

Trump then said that he was “all set” and told Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that he will put a 350 per cent tariff to settle (the conflict) and added, if the countries stopped the war, “we'll make a nice trade deal”, as they are in the midst of the negotiations for the trade deal.

“Now, no other president would have done that…I used tariffs to settle all these wars, not all of them. Five of the eight were settled because of the economy, because of trade, because of tariffs,” Trump said. “I did this.”

He added that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called him and thanked him, in front of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, for saving millions of lives.

Trump then claimed that he “got a call from Prime Minister Modi saying, ‘we're done'. I said, ‘you're done with what?'” Trump said and claimed Modi replied: “We're not going to go to war.”        Trump said he then thanked Modi and said, “Let's make a deal.”

The US president also added that he saved a lot of people, millions of people, in many other wars. Trump had repeated the claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan a day earlier too during a bilateral meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince in the Oval Office.

