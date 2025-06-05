Opposition Congress on Thursday slammed as unacceptable the naming of Pakistan as the vice-chair of the 15 member UNSC counter terrorism committee.

A day after Pakistan was appointed the vice-chair of key 1988 Taiban Sanctions Committee, which enforces freeze on assets, arms embargos and travel bans on terror outfits and their leaders, Congress President Mallikarkun Kharge termed the development as ill informed.

"The naming of Pakistan as the vice-chair of the 15-member United Nations Security Council’s Counter Terrorism Committee and chair the Taliban Sanctions Committee for 2025 is most unfortunate, ill-informed and unacceptable. The international community must see merit in India's case that Pakistan should be included back in the FATF grey list for monitoring of its terror financing," Kharge said.

He said Pakistan was first included in the FATF grey list after India's diplomatic efforts under PM Dr Manmohan Singh in 2008 and then again in 2012.

Pakistan has been in the Grey List three times, the last being in 2018.

"Making Pakistan accountable for its sins is a necessity not just for India, but for the interests of the international community. It is perhaps worth remembering that the most wanted terrorist - Osama Bin Laden responsible for 9/11 was found and eliminated in Pakistan. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM), the chief planner of 9/11 was also a Pakistani," said the Congress chief.

He said as a responsible Opposition party, Congress urges the government to take appropriate and resolute diplomatic actions to de-hyphenate India and Pakistan on the global stage.

"The Indian National Congress exhorts the international community to understand and support India's stand on terrorism emanating from Pakistan. Pakistan is the perpetrator of terror. India is a victim of terror. They cannot be equated. They should not be hyphenated," Kharge said in a statement.

He said IMF, ADB, and World Bank sanctioning or deciding to sanction loans and bailout packages shall only increase Pakistan's military expenditure, which its rogue Army uses to unleash terror on Indians.

India has opposed extension of loans to Pakistan by top global financing agencies including the IMF and ADB.

India is also preparing to submit a dossier for returning Pakistan to the FATF grey list.

The FATF meeting is due this month.