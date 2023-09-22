​External Affairs Minister Jaishankar leaves for UNGA; to meet Blinken in Washington

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 22

​External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has left for the US to lead the Indian delegation for the UN General Assembly in New York as well as Washington. He will also hold several bilateral and multilateral meetings with his counterparts during his stay from September 22 to September 30.

Jaishankar will also host a special event ‘India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development’.

He will also be meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Dennis Francis, President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly.

The Minister’s address at the High Level Session of the 78th United Nations General Assembly is scheduled for the forenoon of September 26.

​Upon completion of the 78th UNGA related engagements, he will visit Washington D.C. from September 27 to 30 for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors.

His programme includes inter alia, discussions with his counterpart Antony Blinken, senior members of the US Administration, US business leaders and think tanks. EAM will also be addressing the 4th World Culture Festival being organised by the Art of Living.

#S Jaishankar #United States of America USA #Washington