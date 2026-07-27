DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 1.07 lakh students in central universities hostel, 32% are OBC: Centre to Rahul Gandhi's question in Lok Sabha

1.07 lakh students in central universities hostel, 32% are OBC: Centre to Rahul Gandhi's question in Lok Sabha

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:54 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI file
Advertisement

Of 1.07 lakh students residing in the hostels of 47 central universities, 32% are OBC students. At least 3.09 lakh students are enrolled in these universities.

Advertisement

In a written response to a question by Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Sukanta Majumdar informed that in the financial year 2013-14, Rs 5603.79 crore was released as grant to central universities.

Advertisement

“From FY 2014-15 to FY 2025-26, Rs 1,13,943.55 crore was released to Central Universities. During the year 2026-27, an amount of Rs 17,440 crore has been allocated. These funds are utilized by the Universities for meeting their academic, administrative and infrastructural requirements in accordance with their priorities,” he said.

Advertisement

Gandhi asked for the number of students enrolled in each Central University as per social category, including the number of OBC students.

In the Central University of Punjab, there are 710 hostel rooms occupied by 2,105 students, including 682 OBC students. 953 OBC students out of 2,532 reside in the Central University of Haryana.

Advertisement

39 OBC students out of 165 hostel students are in the Central University of Himachal Pradesh. The Central University of Jammu and the Central University of Kashmir together had 1,114 students residing in university hostels, including 346 OBC students at the Jammu varsity and six at the Kashmir varsity.

Of 15,548 students in five central universities of Delhi, including Jawaharlal University, Delhi University, 4,340 OBC students are in their hostels.

Majumdar said that the OBC Expansion Scheme was introduced to facilitate implementation of 27% reservation for OBCs in Central Higher Educational Institutions through corresponding expansion of institutional capacity.

“The Scheme was implemented for a period of five years commencing from 2008-09, with the utilisation period for nonrecurring/building grants subsequently extended up to 31.03.2019. Financial assistance was provided to 13 Central Universities under recurring and non-recurring heads. Under the OBC Expansion Scheme, an amount of Rs 2,496.93 crore was released during 2008-09 to 2018-19 to 13 Central Universities. The grant releases were primarily concentrated during the implementation phase of the Scheme, with further releases made during the extended utilisation period,” the minister said.

The Education Ministry clarified that Central Universities are statutory autonomous institutions and take administrative and academic decisions, including hostel allotment, through their respective statutory bodies. It said additional hostel infrastructure is created by universities as student numbers increase.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts