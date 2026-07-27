Of 1.07 lakh students residing in the hostels of 47 central universities, 32% are OBC students. At least 3.09 lakh students are enrolled in these universities.

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In a written response to a question by Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Sukanta Majumdar informed that in the financial year 2013-14, Rs 5603.79 crore was released as grant to central universities.

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“From FY 2014-15 to FY 2025-26, Rs 1,13,943.55 crore was released to Central Universities. During the year 2026-27, an amount of Rs 17,440 crore has been allocated. These funds are utilized by the Universities for meeting their academic, administrative and infrastructural requirements in accordance with their priorities,” he said.

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Gandhi asked for the number of students enrolled in each Central University as per social category, including the number of OBC students.

In the Central University of Punjab, there are 710 hostel rooms occupied by 2,105 students, including 682 OBC students. 953 OBC students out of 2,532 reside in the Central University of Haryana.

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39 OBC students out of 165 hostel students are in the Central University of Himachal Pradesh. The Central University of Jammu and the Central University of Kashmir together had 1,114 students residing in university hostels, including 346 OBC students at the Jammu varsity and six at the Kashmir varsity.

Of 15,548 students in five central universities of Delhi, including Jawaharlal University, Delhi University, 4,340 OBC students are in their hostels.

Majumdar said that the OBC Expansion Scheme was introduced to facilitate implementation of 27% reservation for OBCs in Central Higher Educational Institutions through corresponding expansion of institutional capacity.

“The Scheme was implemented for a period of five years commencing from 2008-09, with the utilisation period for nonrecurring/building grants subsequently extended up to 31.03.2019. Financial assistance was provided to 13 Central Universities under recurring and non-recurring heads. Under the OBC Expansion Scheme, an amount of Rs 2,496.93 crore was released during 2008-09 to 2018-19 to 13 Central Universities. The grant releases were primarily concentrated during the implementation phase of the Scheme, with further releases made during the extended utilisation period,” the minister said.

The Education Ministry clarified that Central Universities are statutory autonomous institutions and take administrative and academic decisions, including hostel allotment, through their respective statutory bodies. It said additional hostel infrastructure is created by universities as student numbers increase.