Rs 1,100 cr laundered: ED in fresh Kavitha chargesheet

New Delhi, June 3
More than Rs 1,100 crore was laundered in the Delhi excise scam, the Enforcement Directorate has told a Special Court here.
In a supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed against BRS leader K Kavitha before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, the ED said out of Rs 1,100 crore, the daughter of former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao was involved in proceeds of crime worth Rs 292.8 crore. On Monday, Baweja extended Kavitha’s judicial custody till July 3 after she was produced before the Special Court in response to a production warrant against her on taking cognisance of a chargesheet against the BRS leader in the case on May 29. The court also granted bail to three co-accused — Prince, Damodar and Arvind Singh — chargesheeted without being arrested during investigation by the ED. “As per the investigation so far, the total proceeds of crime (PoC) identified is Rs 1,100 crore, out of which PoC of Rs 292.8 crore is being dealt with in this prosecution complaint,” the ED’s prosecution complaint alleged. /PTI
