1,180 EC observers for 5 poll-bound states

New Delhi, October 6
Kick-starting preparations for the upcoming state elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday held a meeting with observers to ensure free and fair polls.
Over 1,180 observers, drawn from various services, attended the briefing. They will fan out in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram to ensure free polls. “Observers should be visible, accessible, neutral and ethical in their functioning,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at the briefing.
