1.50 lakh consumer grievances out of 1.62 lakh cases disposed of via e-Jagriti portal in 2025: MoS

A total of 1,62,474 cases of consumer grievances were filed, out of which 1,50,197 were disposed of, through the government's e-Jagriti portal in 2025, thus outperforming the disposal rate of the year 2024, Minister of State B L Verma told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

He also said that grievance registration via WhatsApp has gained momentum, with the percentage of complaints filed through the platform increasing from 12% in December 2023 to 21% in December 2025, demonstrating a growing preference for digital communication channels.

Speaking in the Lower House, the MoS in Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution noted, "A total of 679 non-resident Indians (NRIs) registered their complaints using e-Jagriti portal from abroad till February 28, 2026.”

He was responding to a question on whether digital reforms such as e-Daakhil, e-Jagriti, video conferencing, and the AI-enabled National Consumer Helpline (NCH) have led to measurable improvements in case disposal.

Verma told the House that the number of calls received by the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has grown from 62,172 calls in December 2019 to 3,59,336 calls in December 2025. Similarly, the average number of complaints registered per month has surged from 37,062 in 2017 to 1,47,635 in 2025, he said.

He said the National Consumer Helpline administered by the Department of Consumer Affairs has emerged as a single point of access to consumers across the country for their grievance redressal at a pre-litigation stage.

He said consumers can register their grievances from all over the country in 17 languages, including Hindi, English, Kashmiri, Punjabi, Nepali, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Maithili, Santhali, Bengali, Odia, Assamese and Manipuri, through a toll-free number 1915.

In a significant move to further enhance grievance redressal, NCH has also introduced AI-based speech recognition, a translation system, and an AI enabled Chatbot as part of the NCH 2.0 initiative. These technological advancements aim to make the grievance filing process more seamless, efficient, and inclusive.

"The AI-powered Speech Recognition and Translation System enables consumers to file complaints through voice input, reducing manual intervention. The AI enabled Chatbot provides real-time assistance, streamlining complaint-handling processes, and improving the overall user experience. These upgrades ensure that consumers from diverse linguistic backgrounds have equal access to the grievance redressal system," the MoS said.

He added that the National Consumer Helpline has facilitated refunds of Rs 52 crore to consumers between April 25, 2025 and January 31, 2026. This significant redressal was achieved across 31 sectors, effectively addressing 79,521 consumer grievances related to refund claims.